NIPPON TV HEADING TO MIP 2016 WITH THREE NEW FORMATS

TOKYO, JAPAN – March 07, 2016 – Looking to replicate the success of its popular format Dragons’ Den (Shark Tank in the US) currently in its 11th year and sold in over 26 countries and regions, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster and network in Japan offering entertainment, anime, documentaries and news, announced today that the company will be heading to MIP 2016 with three new formats, including Battle of the Homes, a 60-minute game show being co-developed with Red Arrow Entertainment and the first project to have emerged from their partnership announced at MIPCOM 2015, Love Liar, a 30-minute outdoor dating game show, and Celebrity Style Battle, a 30-minute fashion competition. The announcement was made today Yukiko Kimishima, Divisional President of International Business Development.

”We are happy to see some of our innovative ideas and formats traveling across borders and are confident that these three new titles will resonate well with the buyers. Among them, we are also delighted to be announcing our newest venture with Red Arrow Entertainment,” commented Kimishima.

First up for Nippon TV is Battle of the Home being co-developed with Red Arrow. This new format fuses game show and reality when two neighboring families compete in challenges inside their own homes; toasters become timers, beds are made blindfolded and showers are strictly for singing. Their lives are taken over for 48 hours as our comic hosts spy into each fix-rigged home and spring four hilarious challenges at the most inconvenient moments. But only one family will go on to be quizzed in the big money “end game”.

Next is Love Liar, the outdoor dating game show in which a romantically challenged female celebrity goes on a heart-throbbing date with two handsome men, but there is only one guy that really likes her. In the end, she must choose and find out which man truly loves her and confirm who is pulling at her heartstrings and admittedly playing as the “love liar.”

The third new title from Nippon TV is the fashion competition Celebrity Style. In this format, a “selected item” of clothing will be given to three female celebrity contestants who each draw a card to determine their budget. They hunt around the mall for clothes and accessories to match with the “selected item” and complete their style. At the end of the challenge, the ladies will have to model their look and prove to be the best cash-strapped shopper.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Since becoming Japan’s first commercial broadcaster in 1953, Nippon TV has become the country’s undisputed ratings champion and finest producer of all genres of programs. One of the biggest successes for Nippon TV is its format Dragons’ Den, which has been sold in over 26 countries and regions. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from movies, animation, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its ideal platform to expand into new realms. Recently launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and taking a stake in the SVOD market through wholly-owned subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.