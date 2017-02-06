NIPPON TV GEARING UP FOR MIP 2017 WITH FIVE NEW FORMATS

TOKYO, JAPAN – February 06, 2017 – Having recently been crowned ratings champion for the third consecutive year in Japan (2014, 2015, 2016), coupled with the tremendous success of its scripted drama Mother which has received numerous offers from around the world and is a ratings success in Turkey as ANNE, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster and network in Japan offering entertainment, anime, documentaries and news, announced today that the company will be heading to MIP 2017 with five new formats. The titles include two scripted formats which are based on successful Nippon TV dramas: Your Home Is My Business! (60 min eps.) and Lost ID (60 min eps.), in addition to three non-scripted formats: Meet Me There (60 min eps.), Ghostwriter To The Rescue (30 min eps.), and Grab The Chance (60 min eps). The announcement was made today by Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of International Business Development for the company, who also announced that given all of Nippon TV’s recent success the company will be moving to a new booth #P1F55 at this year’s MIP-TV.

“We could not be more proud to be the top-rated broadcast network in Japan for three consecutive years,” commented Mr. Hatayama. “As evidenced by the success of Mother, as well as the five new formats we are unveiling at MIP-TV, we at Nippon TV are constantly adapting to the needs of all buyers around the world, including the digital platforms, where the need for formats, especially scripted formats, is at an all-time high.”

The first scripted format, Your Home Is My Business!, is based on the successful drama series of the same name on Nippon TV. The series follows a real-estate saleswoman who is known for closing the deal no matter who the client is. She pries into the private lives of her clients, uses a vast range of tactics, and always finds them just the right home achieving a 100% success rate.

The second scripted format is Lost ID based on a Nippon TV drama series. This drama is about a brilliant system engineer whose identity disappears completely. His name on the official family registry and certificate of residence has been changed, his bank accounts seized, and his employment terminated. Left with nothing but loneliness, he refuses to give up no matter what the outcome.

Three non-scripted formats are next for Nippon TV. First is the docu-reality series Meet Me There. Every couple has a special place that marks a turning point in their love story. But as months turn into years will two people still share the same memory? If you receive a handwritten letter from your loved one with the words “Meet Me There” where would you go?

Ghostwriters To The Rescue stars celebrities who have made a name for themselves for being funny, romantic or dramatic. In this docu-entertainment format, these celebrities will come to your rescue to help with what to say or do during a special time. In your ‘spotlight moment,’ they will ghostwrite the most important script of your life.

Rounding out the non-scripted titles is Grab The Chance, a docu-entertainment format which grabs people off the street and gives them the chance to say “yes” or “no” to once in a lifetime opportunities. From bungee jumping in Macau, to swimming with dolphins in Hawaii, to skydiving in California, Grab The Chance offers the ultimate life-changing experience.

