Nippon TV Finalizes Deal With Shanghai’s Youhug Media for the Chinese Format of Its Top-Rated Japanese Drama Series “Your Home Is My Business!”

TOKYO, JAPAN – April 10, 2017 – Having been finalized last week at MIP-TV, Nippon Television Network Corporation (NipponTV), the leading commercial broadcaster and network in Japan offering entertainment, anime, documentaries and news, announced today that Shanghai-based production company Youhug Media, has acquired the format rights to their top-rated drama series Your Home Is My Business! (60’ min. eps.) and will be remaking the series in Chinese. Additionally, it was announced that well-known Chinese scriptwriter Liu Liu (Dwelling Narrowness, Calculation) is set to pen the series. The drama, which aired on Nippon TV in July 2016, is set to start production in early 2018 in China. Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV made the announcement jointly today with Mr. LU Chao, the Founder of Youhug Media.

“Given our success at MIP with Mother and Woman – My Life For My Children, two of our top-selling drama formats, we are delighted to be announcing this deal with Youhug Media for Your Home Is My Business!, another one of our high-end TV dramas,” commented Mr. Hatayama. “China has definitely been a significant territory for us these past few years and Youhug is the ideal company for us to be working with.”

“The drama achieved a great reputation and successful ratings during its airing on Nippon TV. Housing, which the story is about, is also one of the hottest social topics in China. A home is not simply a living space. It carries a lot of human emotions. I believe the story will also be able to arouse a strong resonance among Chinese audience,” commented Mr. LU Chao, the founder of Youhug Media. “Since its founding, Youhug Media has adhered to the concept that Content is King and Creativity is our core value. We invited the well-known scriptwriter Liu Liu this time to pen the Chinese series, and we strive to bring the audience a high-quality and touching works, which is also what we have been always committed to. Lastly, through this cooperation, we do look forward to laying a solid foundation for a long-term partnership between Nippon TV and Youhug Media.”

Your Home Is My Business! follows Machi, a single, beautiful, real-estate saleswoman known for closing the deal no matter who the client is. She pries into the private lives of her clients, uses a vast range of tactics, and always finds them just the right home always achieving a 100% success rate. Her motto is “Being a real estate agent means having your clients surrender their life to you." http://www.ntv.co.jp/english/pc/2016/05/your-home-is-her-business-working-title.html





ABOUT NIPPON TV

Since becoming Japan’s first commercial broadcaster in 1953, Nippon TV has become the country’s undisputed ratings champion and finest producer of all genres of programs. One of the biggest successes for Nippon TV is “Dragons’ Den,” a globally successful business show. The format has sold into more than 30 territories including the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, India, Italy and Nigeria. The Emmy award winning version, “Shark Tank,” airs in the US. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from movies, animation, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its ideal platform to expand into new realms. Recently launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and taking a stake in the SVOD market through wholly-owned subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.



ABOUT YOUHUG MEDIA

Youhug Media is a top-tier production company based in Shanghai, China. The company has produced several of the most watched TV dramas in China, including Ice Fantasy, Prince of Lan Lin, Divorce Lawyers, Calculation, Three Dads, and Women Don't Cry, among others. In 2016, KBS (Korea) and Youhug Media together produced a variety show called Go Dream Team - China-Korea Special Edition which has been broadcasted in both KBS2 and Shenzhen TV. This was the first time that a China-produced variety show was broadcasted in Korea.