Nippon TV Captures Annual Triple Crown Title for Second Consecutive Year

Nippon TV 2015 Annual Viewer Ratings (December 29, 2014 - January 3, 2016)

All Day (6 am - 12 am) 8.6% (2014: 8.4%, 1st place)

Prime Time (7 pm - 11 pm) 12.5% (2014: 12.5%, 1st place)

Golden Time (7 pm - 10 pm) 12.6% (2014: 12.6%, 1st place)

(Kanto region household viewership provided by Video Research, Ltd.)

TOKYO, JAPAN – January 5, 2016 - We at Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) are proud to announce that all of our regular programs proved their remarkable strength once again for the entire year of 2015. "The Quest" captured an average annual viewer rating of 19.2%, topping the charts for regular programs aired by commercial broadcasters. "THE TETSUWAN DASH" (2nd place with an average annual viewer rating of 18.3%), with its popular and highly sought-after events such as DASH Island and 0 Yen Cafeteria, welcomed its 20th anniversary on the air and continues to evolve successfully with the changing times.

Last year, Nippon TV also broadcasted the Rugby World Cup in England. The Japan vs Samoa match posted a stellar viewer rating of 19.3% and to this day, the Japanese team's outstanding performance remains fresh in our memories.

In the year ahead, we will continue to deliver entertainment across many genres and work tirelessly to remain the most-loved broadcaster in Japan.

Comment from Yoshio Okubo, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Operating Officer:

We are honored that Nippon TV has won the 2015 annual household viewer ratings Triple Crown title for the second consecutive year. To our many supporters who tuned in to Nippon TV throughout the year, thank you very much. I would also like to extend my most sincere gratitude to our corporate sponsors who supported us and to all our partners who helped produce our programs.

In 2016, we will continue striving to win your trust and produce content that you will surely love. We will aspire to deliver our content comprehensively across multiple platforms by proactively leveraging Hulu, our internet streaming service, and offering our dramas overseas, all the while staying focused on our terrestrial broadcasting business.

I hope you continue to give us your support in 2016.

