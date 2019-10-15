“BLOCK OUT”, A FORMAT CREATED BY NIPPON TV AND RED ARROW STUDIOS,TO AIR ON VTV IN VIETNAM AND ANTV IN INDONESIA

CANNES, FRANCE & TOKYO, JAPAN – October 15, 2019 – Having previously announced a deal with Zense Entertainment in Thailand for its action-packed new gameshow format BLOCK OUT, Nippon TV announced today that the format they developed with Red Arrow Studios will be created by QV Media and air on VTV in Vietnam, and also has been licensed to PT Cakrawala Andalas Televisi and air on ANTV in Indonesia. Both versions are slated to start airing this November.

The Thai version of BLOCK OUT started airing on Channel 7 from July and immediately rose to the top position in ratings.

Atsushi Sogo, President, International Business Development, Nippon TV said:

“We are delighted to announce the Vietnamese and Indonesian adaptations of BLOCK OUT, just a few months after its smashing success in Thailand. Proving that this hilarious yet thrilling studio game show format can grab the hearts of viewers across the globe in this multi-platform era, BLOCK OUT is sure to become a hit in Vietnam and Indonesia.”

In each episode of BLOCK OUT, two teams of four players – each with their backs literally against a wall – battle it out in a variety of physical games, combining trivia, strategy, and chance. Each team plays on a separate identical wall comprised of more than 100 giant blocks. Across several nail-biting games, wrong answers, and bad judgments, “blocks” will be pushed out in a variety of combinations and speeds, forcing contestants into crazy positions to try and avoid being knocked down into the pit below. The team who keeps the most players on the ledge for the longest wins the game.

Red Arrow Studios International has worldwide rights, excluding Asia, to BLOCK OUT, and is launching the format at MIPCOM 2019. Nippon TV distributes BLOCK OUT in Asia.

About Nippon TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for five consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman -My Life for My Children-, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As formats, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, and France, while Woman has likewise been acquired in France. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.