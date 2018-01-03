Nippon TV Becomes the Ratings Champion for the Fourth Consecutive Year!

Tokyo, Japan – January 3, 2018

Nippon TV 2017 Annual Viewer Ratings (January 2, 2017 – December 31, 2017)

(Kanto region household viewership provided by Video Research, Ltd.)

COMMENTS:

Mr. Yoshio Okubo

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Operating Officer

It is my great honor to announce that Nippon TV once again won the Triple Crown title for annual household viewership in 2017. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the loyal viewers who supported our programs, as well as our sponsors and partners who enabled our production process.

Nippon TV has captured the Triple Crown title for four consecutive years since 2014; instead of resting on our laurels, however, we continue to stay on the offensive and proactively embrace new challenges, striving to produce content that resonates with the lifestyles of the general public.

In 2018, we will aggressively pursue opportunities for comprehensive multi-platform content rollouts that take advantage of our linear, BS (broadcasting satellite), and CS (communications satellite) channels, international broadcasts, as well as Hulu Japan and our other internet streaming services. We hope you continue to support us in these endeavors.

Programming Division

The past year was marked by our relentless drive to rebrand our regular shows, kicking off with our April 2017 programming improvements that included switching our “Saturday drama series” slot with our popular entertainment show “Must be Arashi”, and also moving the long running hit show “World’s Shocking News” to another time slot to rebrand the show, and also changing the starting time of our Monday evening programs to increase viewer flow and retention.

Furthermore, our annual charity program “24-Hour Television” aired for the 40th straight year and took on many new challenges for the sake of promoting public welfare and social contributions. Average ratings for the entire 24-hour-long broadcast came in at 18.6%, tying the second-highest viewership in its history.

We are truly delighted that our quest to continue evolving paid off with a fourth consecutive Triple Crown title for annual household viewer ratings since 2014. We will continue to step up our game and work tirelessly to bring out our creativity and ingenuity in order to exceed the expectations of our viewers.





About Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV)

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan's viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is "Dragons' Den", a globally successful business show format that has 35 versions in markets such as the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, India, Italy and Nigeria. The Emmy award winning version, "Shark Tank", airs in the US. Following closely is the success of "Mother," a scripted format that has become a mega hit in Turkey and has sold into more than 25 territories around the world. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.