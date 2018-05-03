Ninth Annual Katz Membership Drive Raises Over $34,000 for the Broadcasters Foundation of America

New York, NY – May 3, 2018 – The Broadcasters Foundation of America announces Katz Media Group has raised over $34,000 for the Foundation during its ninth annual two-week company-wide membership drive. All money raised supports the Foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of radio and television broadcast professionals, who find themselves in acute need.

The Katz Membership Drive was initiated in 2010 by Stu Olds, the former Chief Executive Officer of Katz Media Group. The drive has continued annually, raising over $300,000 since its inception. All money raised during the drive goes to the Stu Olds Memorial Fund, which was established following the beloved industry leader’s passing in 2011. Olds served on the Foundation’s Board of Directors for many years as well as Mark Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Katz Media Group, and Leo MacCourtney, President of Katz Television Group.

“Katz Media Group has been a longtime champion of the Broadcasters Foundation. We are extremely grateful to the Katz family for their belief in ‘giving back’ and continuing this charitable tradition. Their annual donation makes a huge impact for our colleagues in need,” commented Jim Thompson, President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

“It is our honor to continue Stu’s legacy and give back to our incredible industry,” stated Mark Gray, Chief Executive Officer for Katz Media Group. “As a board member, I have seen first-hand all the good they do. The turnkey fundraising program is easy for companies to implement. There is no obligation for employees to participate, yet every year I am immensely proud and appreciative of the continued generosity of the Katz team.”

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society. For more information, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity.

About Katz Media Group: Katz Media Group is the leading media sales organization helping national advertisers reach local radio and television audiences at scale. Katz provides access to over 200 million active weekly consumers across the country through its two companies — Katz Radio Group and Katz Television Group — collectively representing more than 3,300 radio stations, 800 television stations and their digital platforms. As a trusted sales partner, Katz is dedicated to using the latest technology, data and strategic insights to create custom campaigns that target advertisers’ needs and deliver results in every market across the country. Katz is based in New York City with a total of 14 regional offices nationwide.