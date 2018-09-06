Ninjas Take Over TOKU with the Premiere of The Ninja Rebellion

TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand network that delivers the most popular and sought-after live-action titles and eye-catching cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced the network premiere of the Japanese film The Ninja Rebellion, an adrenaline-packed story brimming with katanas, martial arts and stirring action sequences.

On Sunday, September 16 at 10 p.m. EST, TOKU viewers will be able to tune in into an exciting war story between two rival Ninja clans, The Ninja Rebellion. 1582, the 9th year of Tensei Era, the most powerful Shogun of the time Nobunaga Oda and the Kouga Ninjas have joined forces to attack the IGA Ninjas. Spies have infiltrated the village of IGA, however, senior IGA warriors have discovered Oda’s plans and sent their best soldier Toppa into KOGA.

“We are thrilled to feature The Ninja Rebellion as part of our monthly premieres. Ninja stories are very popular among our audience and we are confident that this film will enjoy great success,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The cast and crew did a great job with the scenography and portraying each character in both Ninja clans.”

Directed by the renowned Japanese director Seiji Chiba and produced by the Sengoku Igano Ran Production Committee, The Ninja Rebellion features a talented cast led by Masashi Goda, Shuji Kashiwabara and Hassei Takano.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity and Hotwire Communications, or on-demand through Amazon Prime and watchtoku.com.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.