Ninja your 4K/HD Camera, Assassinate Limitations

Atomos revolutionised the HD to 4K transition with the announcement of Shogun. Now, with their commitment to delivering powerful creativity weapons for professionals, they bring you the Ninja Assassin.

The Ninja Assassin extends the legacy of the Atomos Ninja line up in to the realms of 4K UHD and 1080 60p. Combining professional 4K/HD recording, 7" 1920x1080 monitoring, advanced playback and editing in a compact, lightweight, affordable add-on to existing DSLR, Mirrorless and Video, Cinema cameras.

The Ninja Assassin boasts the screen size, screen resolution, advanced recording capability and scopes of the premium Shogun model, but forgoes the 12G/6G/3G-SDI connectivity, RAW recording functionality, in-built conversion, Genlock and balanced XLR audio connections. The main benefit – a 10% weight reduction to an incredible 430g and an incredible $1295 price point including Soft Case, SSD Caddy and AC Adaptor. This firmly targets 4K DSLM cameras such as the Sony a7s and a7RII, Canon XC-10 and Panasonic GH4 bypassing their known limitations such as compressed MPEG/h.264 recording, 4:2:0 color compression, 30-minute time limits and the disadvantage of monitoring on a small 3" screen.

"The Ninja Assassin eliminates creative barriers and unleashes the true power of the worlds best sensors into the hands of creative pro's over one single HDMI cable. We are truly proud to deliver professional monitoring, video production tools and recording capabilities to assassinate camera limitations," said Jeromy Young, CEO and co-founder of Atomos. "Seeing an image on the Assassin's 7" screen and feeling the low weight is when you truly believe it's the only choice for 4K high-res production." added Young.

The Ninja Assassin has HDMI focused audio/video connections and ships with a brand new vibrant red Armor Bumper for increased protection. The Shogun of course is still the flagship product for high-end production that require SDI Raw, Balanced XLR, Phantom 48V and HDMI/SDI conversion.

Ninja Assassin Key Features:

• Record more accurate, higher resolution colors (4:2:2, 10-bit) direct to visually lossless editing formats (the only brand to do both ProRes and DNxHR).

• No Record time limits – Recording externally to the camera puts an end to the traditional 30-minute recording barrier and allows larger media capacity.

• Professional shot setup you can trust on a calibrated high resolution 7" monitor with over 320 pixels per inch.

• Anamorphic de-squeeze, the perfect companion for Panasonic's GH4 and affordable Anamorphic lenses/adaptors.

• Easy to use professional monitoring tools including Focus Peaking Assist, 1:1 & 2:1 Zoom with silky smooth image pan & scan, False Color (skin tones), Zebra and Waveform/Vector Scopes for in-depth image analysis.

• Go back in time with Pre-Roll cache recording, up to 8 seconds of HD or 2-3 seconds of 4K so you'll never miss that shot

• Video Time-lapse with up to 10 different sequences, speed ramp and scheduled start and end times over 24 hrs.

• 3D LUT's allow you to create a specific signature look or even recreate classic film stock instantly, with 50:50 split / LUT on / LUT off view, you can compare effects and make creative decisions on the fly.

• Playback for instant review and editing on the fly with a choice of 10 tags in both record and playback mode. Our NLE support means that whether you are Mac, PC, Apple, Avid or Adobe we support you.

A Ninja Assassin Product Sheet for the full range of specs and features will be available soon.

The Ninja Assassin is available in stores now (September 1) for a MSRP of:

US: $ 1295 ex. TAX

EU: € 1295 ex. VAT

GBP: £ 899 ex. VAT

AUD: $ 1899 Inc. GST

Please view the fill list of resellers here: http://www.atomos.com/where-to-buy/

