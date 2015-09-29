Nine Media Corporation Deploys Volicon Observer(R) to Simplify Logging, Review, and Ad Verification

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Sept. 29, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that Nine Media Corporation is using a four-channel HD Observer(R) video monitoring and logging system at its Mandaluyong City facilities to enable reliable and straightforward capture, review, and export of aired content. Nine Media Corporation uses the Observer system to record its continuous broadcast of CNN Philippines. The system's intuitive browser-based interface gives staff in engineering and ad sales convenient and immediate access to stored content, in turn enabling responsive troubleshooting and ad verification.

"The Volicon Observer is a valuable tool that helps our staff to maintain and demonstrate the integrity of our on-air product," said Dolly A. Torreliza, TOC manager at CNN Philippines. "When troubleshooting of on-air issues is necessary, the Observer facilitates fast visual and aural review of the content in question. When a client requests a copy of an ad we've aired, the Observer system allows our staff to respond very quickly with the appropriate clip. The Volicon system aids us in ensuring a high standard of service."

The Observer system at Nine Media Corporation continuously monitors, captures, and stores aired content, giving authorized users instant access to live and recorded content. From the desktop users can search, retrieve, analyze, and export video clips with metadata. Further functionality is provided by Volicon's content export and quality of experience modules.

The content export module makes it easy for Observer users to extract and share select clips from recorded content. Thus, rather than rely on a DVR recording, staff in ad sales now can simply provide clients with a copy of an aired commercial along with the as-run log. Because the system operates in time-sync with Nine Media Corporation's GPS clock, users can be confident that the time of airing is correct.

"The Observer is a powerful tool that makes it effortless to capture and review aired content," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "Supplying fast, easy access to content, the system supports critical operations across the broadcast plant. Because the Observer system scales very simply, Nine Media Corporation can extend the system to enable monitoring of additional channels, or enhance its functionality with the addition of further modules."

Further information about Volicon's Observer technology and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence, monitoring, and compliance logging solutions optimized for broadcasters, networks, cable and IPTV operators, and governments worldwide. Available with Volicon's Capture, Share, Review, Comply, and Monitor applications, as well as a Multiviewer module, the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) (MIP) provides powerful tools that accelerate critical media workflows. The platform facilitates efficient and cost-effective content creation and repurposing for the Web and social media, VOD/OTT content preparation, linear production, compliance monitoring (loudness, closed captioning), ad verification, competitive analysis, quality-of-service/experience monitoring (QoS/QoE), and archiving. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Join the Volicon Community:

Follow Us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Volicon

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/volicon

Follow Us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/volicon

Follow Volicon's Blog: http://www.volicon.com/blog/