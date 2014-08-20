NimbleTV Announces Chicago Launch

NEW YORK, NY – August 20, 2014 – NimbleTV (nimbletv.com), the cloud-based TV service that finally makes “TV Everywhere” a reality, today announces its expansion in the Chicago metro region. Now offered as a free service, NimbleTV lets area residents with existing cable subscriptions watch their pay TV from any location, on any device.

NimbleTV has no affiliation with any cable or satellite operator. The company’s new service lets Chicago area residents with existing Comcast Xfinity and AT-T U-verse subscriptions watch their pay TV via the cloud. For a small fee, NimbleTV also offers cloud-based HD-DVR with nearly limitless recording capability. In addition, NimbleTV plans to rollout to several other major U.S. cities later this year.

After a simple log-in and verification of their cable credentials, NimbleTV users “Nimble-ize” their pay TV plans by putting them in the cloud, allowing them to view their local cable programming – including news, sports and major networks – from anywhere. The company’s powerful HD-DVR option, which eliminates scheduling conflicts, starts at $4.99/mo and scales up to 300 hours of recording hours per month.

“We’re delighted to offer Chicago residents a new way of viewing their TV that’s on their terms,” said Anand Subramanian, founder and CEO of NimbleTV. “By allowing them to ‘Nimble-ize’ their cable subscription, customers can change the way they access their TV while also respecting the existing TV ecosystem that pays creators for their content.”

NimbleTV is also announcing that the New York Metro area service, which launched late last year for subscribers of Cablevision, Verizon FiOS, Time Warner and RCN, is now free. Like the Chicago offering, HD-DVR will now be available for users of this service starting at $4.99/mo.

NimbleTV has no affiliation with any cable or satellite operator. It works on Roku, Apple TV, Internet-enabled TVs, the latest browsers and operating systems, iOS and some Android devices. The service’s intuitive search feature enables customers to discover programming by show, title and genre. To subscribe to a particular NimbleTV package, customers must provide home addresses within the region where the desired service originates.