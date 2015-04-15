Nikon Supports Start/Stop Trigger Support for Atomos products

Nikons new firmware update for D4S, D810 and D750 makes integration with Atomos products even easier and is planned for release this summer.

For the last 4 years, Atomos have led the way developing products that enable a faster, higher quality and more affordable production when added to the world’s leading video cameras. One of the landmark usability features is start/stop recording trigger for the major camera brands, allowing the camera connected to start the recording the Atomos product.

“We are humbled to have this level of development support from a company like Nikon,” said Jeromy Young CEO Atomos. “These new firmware updates simplify the user experience and make complimentary high tech products work seamlessly – something we all want.”

With Nikon Inc.’s announcement at NAB 2015 (www.nikonusa.com/NikonandAtomosNAB2015), users of D4S, D810 and D750 will have the start/stop trigger signal output over HDMI allowing synchronized operation with the entire Atomos range, from the pocket size Ninja Star through to the larger Ninja 2 and Ninja Blade and even the high frame rate 7” Shogun.

Atomos products have start/stop trigger with the most popular HDMI cameras from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony as well as SDI based control from cameras from Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Arri, RED, JVC and Ikegami.