Nickelodeon Is 2014’s Top Basic Cable Network With Kids and Total Viewers

NEW YORK—Dec. 22, 2014 – Nickelodeon is projected to end 2014 as the top basic cable network in total day with kids 2-11 (2.6/808K) and total viewers (1.5MM), according to Nielsen Media Research (12/30/13-12/18/14). In a year marked by a record amount of new content launches, Nick’s 2014 performance is currently +13% ahead of the next closest competitor with kids 2-11 and ahead +9% among total viewers.

This year, Nickelodeon launched the live-action hits Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Henry Danger, which both posted year-over-year increases in their time periods with key kid demos. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn grew +12% with kids 2-11 over last year and +27% with kids 6-11, while Henry Danger saw increases of +11% with kids 2-11 and +20% with kids 6-11. Also in live action, the second season of fan-favorite series Every Witch Way landed among 2014’s top 10 kids’ programs of the year and boasted +25% year-over-year increases with kids 2-11. In animation, SpongeBobSquarePants ranked as the number-one animated kids program with total viewers across basic cable.

Nickelodeon also rolled out brand-new preschool series in 2014 with Dora and Friends: Into the City (M-F at 12 p.m.) and Blaze and the Monster Machines (M-F at 12:30 p.m.), which consistently win their respective time periods with kids 2-5; as well as Wallykazam, which ranks as a top five preschool show for the year. Dora and Friends features the iconic character living in a city, attending school and working with her peer group to give back to the community. Blaze and the Monster Machines, the first preschool show on TV to comprehensively cover all areas of STEM in every episode, follows the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ. Wallykazam! is Nickelodeon’s first preschool series that embeds a literacy curriculum into a full-length story. Overall, Nick’s hit preschool roster scored six spots in the top 10 with kids 2-5: PAW Patrol, Wallykazam!, Team Umizoomi, Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies and Peter Rabbit.

Nickelodeon’s awards shows also continue to be a force with kids. The 2014 Nickelodeon HALO Awards scored the show’s biggest audience ever. The Sunday night (Nov. 30, 7 p.m.) concert special drew 3MM total viewers across Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and TeenNick and posted double-digit year-over-year increases with kids 2-11 (+31%) and kids 6-11 (+37%). The first annual Kids’ Choice Sports Awards (Thursday, July 17, 8-9:30 p.m.) netted double-digit gains with kids 2-11 (up +52% from a year ago), kids 6-11 (+68%) and total viewers (+37%). Also, the 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards (Thursday, March 29, 8-9:30 p.m.) drew 5MM total viewers and ranked as the top telecast of that week (3/24/14-3/30/14) with kids 2-11 and kids 6-11.

Nickelodeon’s niche networks, TeenNick and Nicktoons, secured double-digit gains with their core audiences in 2014. TeenNick was up +33% over last year and Nicktoons also1 experienced growth (+17% vs. year ago) with its target of boys 6-11, fueled by its new NickSports programming block. NickSports airs every Wednesday (9 – 11 p.m.) on Nicktoons and features a rotating lineup of sports-themed content from the NFL, MLS, NASCAR and WWE.

Additionally, the newly launched Nick Jr. app (Wednesday, Dec. 10), featuring Nickelodeon’s hit preschool content, interactive educational activities, and TV Everywhere capability, currently ranks as the number-one app on the kids free and educational free lists in the U.S. iTunes App store.