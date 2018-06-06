Nick Gold Named Chesapeake Systems Lead Technologist

Chesapeake Systems, the workflow solutions architects for advanced media technology systems, has named Nick Gold to the newly created role of Lead Technologist. With a focus on identifying, engaging with, and evaluating new technology and vendor partner options in the marketplace, Gold is responsible for developing evolving product and service offerings for Chesapeake. He will also provide senior oversight of R&D efforts for the company.

Part of the Chesapeake team since 2004, Gold will continue to work with both clients and industry partners, developing a deep understanding of their technological and operational needs and capabilities. His new position underscores Chesapeake’s mission of engagement and partnership with clients, concentrating on analyzing the industry, anticipating future needs and challenges and identifying progressive solutions for Chesapeake’s clients’ needs.

Gold has long been focused on pioneering asset management solutions that enable creative teams and drive efficiencies in media operations. Over the years, working closely with companies that focus on the production of compelling media as their central activity, Gold has helped devise video-centric workflows for short-term production activities and long-term archive in a number of major media companies.

Jason Paquin, CEO of Chesapeake Systems, said, “Nick is one of the most passionate and knowledgeable experts in our industry. As the demands for advanced technological solutions become more challenging for Chesapeake’s clients, we saw a need for expert evaluation and analysis of options. Nick has worked closely with our customers and technology vendors for many years, and brings an uncommon ability to understand the needs of clients and the technologies available to them. We saw an incredible opportunity to put his strengths to work for our customers.”

Of his new role, Gold says, “Chesapeake’s clients and vendors operate at the highest level of innovation, and it is a privilege to work with companies and creators who make great things – both content and technology. I’m thrilled to be able to focus on identifying technologies that show the greatest promise and to collaborate with vendors to facilitate the further development of product offerings that meet the very specific workflow requirements of our clients.”

Active in both the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA), Gold speaks frequently at industry events. He will continue to be based in the Baltimore headquarters of Chesapeake Systems, which also has offices in New York and Los Angeles.