NGL COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCES PEPSI MUSIC LOUNGE AT 10TH ANNIVERSARY HISPANICIZE

LOS ANGELES – October 10, 2019 ─ NGL Collective today announced the PEPSI MUSIC LOUNGE as a part of 10Anniversary Hispanicize. The PEPSI MUSIC LOUNGE will host a-list guests including Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, CNCO, Darkiel, MelyMel, Los Rakas, Willie Gomez and Dimelo Flow. Hispanicize, the largest event of its kind, connects Latinx trendsetters, social media entrepreneurs, technology leaders and celebrities. The landmark 10th Anniversary Hispanicize Event will take place at the iconic 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, October 17-19, 2019.

Friday, October 18:

1:00pm: Rich Music presents The Academy

Discover how Rich Music and the Social Hive have defined the intersection between developing talent and creating music that’s successfully engaging audiences worldwide through carefully curated digital content.

2:00pm: Q&A Chat with MelyMel and Performance - Dominating the Latin Hip-Hop Scene

Known as “La Mamá del Rap,” Melymel is a central figure in the world of Latin Urban music, and one of the Dominican Republic’s most successful musical exports. Come and learn how she paved her way in a male dominated scene and how she continues to dominate the Latin Hip-Hop scene which includes collaborations with the likes of Ivy Queen and Mozart La Para. Besides her talent as a rapper, MelyMel has acted in 8 films in her Dominican Republic with wins as “Best Actress”. Come and find out what’s next for the talented singer and actress.

4:00pm: Q&A Chat with CNCO – Meteoric Rise To Fame and Latin Pop Domination

After forming on Univision’s reality show, La Banda, CNCO has taken the Latin Pop world by storm, and have already been nominated for a Latin Grammy. The band’s young members are a mix of five different Latinx nationalities; Richard (Dominican Republic), Erick Brian (Cuba), Joel (Mexico), Christopher (Ecuador) and Zabdiel (Puerto Rico). The band took home three Latin Billboard awards in 2019 including Latin Pop album of the year. Hear from each of the band members about their personal stories and meteoric rise to fame, as well as news about their latest single and recent collaboration with Music Lounge sponsor, Pepsi, in what’s expected to be a major highlight of this year’s Hispanicize 10 Anniversary event.

5:45pm Performance by Los Rakas on the Main Stage

Saturday, October 19:

11:00am: The Man Behind the Creative Force: Q&A Chat with Milkman

Milkman is a singer, music producer, executive and a creative director. Not only was he the creative director behind J Balvin’s “Energía” and “Vibras” album campaigns, but also for Juanes’ “Mis Planes Son Amarte” album. Founder of Broke Kids Music, a UMLE sub-label where he signed rising Latin singer Jesse Baez and Latin Urban artist Alvaro Diaz. Milkman is also the founder of fashion brand Colmillo. Come and meet Milk, the man behind one of the creative forces in Latin Music today.

1:00pm A Family Affair – Chat with Pepe Aguilar and His Children (Angela and Leandro), moderated by Univision anchor, Leon Krauze

Born into a musical family, singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, the son of Mexican icons Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre has had an astonishing career over the course of his life. He has sold over 12 million albums worldwide, has been a recipient of four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, nineteen Lo Nuestro Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So it's no surprise his children, Leonardo and Angela Aguilar, inherited his musical talent. For the last year, Pepe and his family have been fully immersed in their "Jaripeo Sin Fronteras" Tour which has taken them to numerous stages in Mexico and the US. With their tour coming to an end, Pepe and his family will join us to share their experience of working together on this tour as well as what's next for them. Come and join us for this exclusive one-on-one chat with Pepe, Leonardo and Angela Aguilar.

2:00pm From the Dance Floor to the Mic: Q&A Chat & Performance with Willie Gomez

Willie has performed on some of the most renowned stages for signature award shows: The Latin Grammys, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Premios Juventud, Premios Lo Nuestro y más.. He has also shared the stage with the likes of Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Kesha, Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, Mary J Blige and was the lead dancer for the queen of pop, Britney Spears. Now, this dominicano is ready to hit the stage in a different light - as a recording artist. Come learn how this dancer has transformed his career and hear the voice that is taking him to the next level.

3:00pm Q&A Session with Darkiel: From Social Media Star to Actor and Recording Artist

Latin Urban singer Darkiel started out freestyling on social media which eventually led him to being discovered and landed him a singing career. He has had the opportunity of collaborating with the likes of J Alvarez, Amenazzy and Farruko. Darkiel recently also made his actoral debut in the Netflix bio-doc series “El Ganador” in which he portrayed the younger version of Nicky Jam. Come and listen to how his career began and see what’s next for this boricua.

4:00pm Music Q&A with Los Rakas: De Panamá para el mundo

Cousins Raka Rich and Raka Dun are traveling the world taking their fresh mix of Hip-Hop, Panamanian Plena, Reggae & Dancehall music, and rapidly positioning themselves as the heirs of pioneering Black Panamanian reggaetoneros. Come and learn how Los Rakas are turning the current Latin Hip-Hop world on its head.

Already announced talent participating in The 10 Anniversary Hispanicize include: John Leguizamo, Rosie PerezStephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine Nine), Danay Garcia (Fear The Walking Dead),Diego Tinoco,Carlos Ayala, Dulce Candy, Juan Escobedo, Selenis Leyva, Liz Hernandez, Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenny Lorenzo, Kelvin Peña (Brother Nature), Erik Rivera, Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block), Jason Genao (On My Block) and more.

For more information about the 10 Anniversary Hispanicize, visit www.HispanicizeEvent.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and join the conversation #Hispz19.

###

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

This year’s landmark 10th Anniversary of Hispanicize is set to take place at the iconic 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, October 17– 19, 2019 celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s re-envisioned Hispanicize will highlight the history and successes of the past nine years, while introducing new and exciting elements, led by NGL who are pioneers in the Latinx media, marketing and entertainment space. Remaining true to its roots, the event celebrates Latinx culture while serving as a forum for launching social media trends, mentoring entrepreneurs and digital influencers, providing a learning platform for Latinx students, empowering Latinas, as well as honoring those who are doing amazing work in their respective fields. Hispanicize award programs and surprise performances will serve as the event’s centerpieces that will also feature a tightly programmed agenda of panels and keynotes spanning topics such as: Social Media, TV & Film, Music, Tech & Gaming, Media & Marketing, Diversity & Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and select custom-curated sponsored panels.

NGL Collective is a pioneer of new media and entertainment that connects advertisers and New Generation Latinx (NGLs) across platforms in-language, in-culture and in-context. Decades before it was cool, understood or even acceptable to talk about the NGL majority that is driving growth in America, NGL Collective was dedicated to modernizing the way advertisers reach and engage New Generation Latinx. As the group who coined the term “New Generation Latinx,” we know NGLs best and help advertisers connect with them through our end-to-end offering spanning NGL Media, NGL Studios, NGL Social and NGL Live.