Next TV Summit Unveils 2017 Programming Committee, Announces New Conference Features

NEW YORK, NY (March 27, 2017) — Next TV Summit NYC, the premier executive conference providing insights into the future of TV and video, has named eight of the most accomplished leaders from across the business community to its 2017 Programming Committee, advising on discussion topics, speaker selection, and conference features.

The members of the 2017 Next TV Summit NYC Programming Committee are:

Tim Connolly , Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Partnerships, Hulu

, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Partnerships, J.B. Kropp , VP, Digital Strategy & Business Development, The E.W. Scripps Company

, VP, Digital Strategy & Business Development, Erin McPherson , Head of Content Strategy, Acquisition and Programming, Verizon

, Head of Content Strategy, Acquisition and Programming, Jennifer Mirgorod , Executive VP, Brand Distribution, Turner

, Executive VP, Brand Distribution, Bonnie Pan , President, Endemol Shine Beyond USA

, President, Craig Parks , VP, Programming for Watchable

, VP, Programming for Eric Ratchman , Executive VP, Content Distribution, Univision Communications

, Executive VP, Content Distribution, Andy Schuon, Founding Partner,Mediafy Inc.

NewBay will present two NYC-based editions of Next TV Summit NYC in 2017: the Spring edition on June 14, 2017 as part of VIDWeek, exploring video, innovation and disruption; and an October 18, 2017 edition, once again as part of NYC TV and Video Week.

“The debut of this incredibly esteemed Programming Committee represents the next step in the growth of the Next TV Summit as the most important industry gathering for anyone working in TV and video in the OTT and On Demand era, from technology to programming and production, distribution, advertising, and the C-Suite,” says Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable / Multichannel News / Next TV.

“With this group of leaders, we have an unmatched view into our industry’s future,” says Melissa Grego, Founder, Melinc Consulting and Executive Producer, Next TV Summit NYC, who chairs the Next TV Programming Committee. “I am humbled and thrilled to work with the Programming Committee to provide crucial insights and foster strategic business relationships at Next TV Summit NYC this year.”

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2017: The Next TV Summits NYC, presented by NewBay, are two high-level executive conferences that provide insights into the future of TV and video, from the impact of new video devices, technologies, viewing experiences and business models to consumer, content, and advertising trends. This year, the conference series will explore many of the topics discussed at the former On Demand Summit. The preliminary agenda for the Spring edition on June 14, 2017 at The Stewart Hotel can be found here.



Founders on the Rise Award: At Next TV Summit NYC | Spring on June 14, 2017, the inaugural Next TV Founders on the Rise Award will honor up to five innovators behind the hottest new companies in the OTT, On Demand, VOD, streaming, mobile, and advertising space with the most momentum and promise. Honorees will be profiled in Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, and invited to join a panel discussion on stage.

Nominations for Founders on the Rise will be taken until April 15, 2017. For more information on how to nominate a founder please go here.

Expanded Networking:

Contact list: Starting with our 2017 editions, registered attendees will have the opportunity to opt into a valuable contact list so they may follow up with speakers, Programming Committee members, and fellow attendees.

Starting with our 2017 editions, registered attendees will have the opportunity to opt into a valuable contact list so they may follow up with speakers, Programming Committee members, and fellow attendees. Extended breaks: Networking breaks will be expanded to 40 minutes.

Networking breaks will be expanded to 40 minutes. Over the Top-ics: Once again we’ll present our signature structured break-out networking sessions with targeted roundtable discussions on hot topics led by industry experts. This time, table assignments will be made on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, and Next TV are published by NewBay.

ABOUT NEWBAY

NewBay is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries — Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B-to-B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 35 publications, more than 35 integrated web and mobile applications, more than 60 e-newsletters, over 50 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.newbaymedia.com.