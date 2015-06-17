“The Next MacGyver” Competition Finalists to Present Their Concepts for New TV Series Starring Female Engineers at Special Live Pitch Event

The USC Viterbi School of Engineering, the National Academy of Engineering, and The Paley Center for Media, will co-present a special event with the twelve finalists in “The Next MacGyver” competition on July 28th at 2pm at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. Before an esteemed group of Hollywood producers and executives, leading engineers, and students, all twelve presenters, who will be named in early July, will showcase their exceptional ideas, complete with concept art, for a new iconic TV series starring female engineers in a wide array of genres. At the conclusion of the event, five winning entrants will gain the rare opportunity to be mentored in developing a pilot script by successful Hollywood TV producers, in addition to a prize of $5,000 each.

“The Next MacGyver” competition, launched during the 2015 National Engineer’s Week by the USC Viterbi School of Engineering and the National Academy of Engineering in collaboration with The MacGyver Foundation and Lee Zlotoff, creator of MacGyver, was conceived to build excitement around the field of engineering, particularly among women. By the contest deadline, nearly 2,000 submissions had poured in from men and women around the world.

President Obama has singled out engineering as a profession that will solve the nation’s greatest challenges. However, advancements in engineering are largely happening without half of America’s creative brainpower: at only 19 percent, the share of women who receive engineering degrees has actually fallen in the last 10 years. In a 2012 study by Professor Stacy Smith and the Media, Diversity and Social Change Initiative at the USC Annenberg School, it was shown that of the 275 prime-time television shows, zero featured female engineers.

The event is sponsored by the United Engineering Foundation, Google, and the Ford Motor Company.

When: Tuesday, July 28, 2015, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Paley Center for Media, 465 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Who: Judges include:

• Wanda Austin, Aerospace Corporation president and CEO; member, President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

• Madeline Di Nonno, Chief Executive Officer of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

• America Ferrera*, actress/producer (Ugly Betty, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants)

• Limor Fried, founder, Adafruit Industries; first female engineer featured on the cover of “Wired”

• Clayton Krueger*, senior vice president of television, Scott Free Productions (3001: The Final Odyssey)

• Maja J. Matarić, professor and Chan Soon-Shiong Chair in Computer Science, Neuroscience, and Pediatrics; vice dean for research, USC Viterbi School of Engineering

• Lori McCreary*, CEO and founder, Revelations Entertainment; president, Producer’s Guild of America (Madam Secretary, Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman)

• Gabrielle Neimand*, head of Take Fountain Productions; producer (The Last Exorcism, The Thing)

• Roberto Orci*, writer/producer (Star Trek, Scorpion, Sleepy Hollow, Hawaii Five-O, Fringe)

• Debbie Sterling, founder and CEO, GoldieBlox

• Valerie Weiss, biophysicist, founder, PhD Productions

• Lee Zlotoff, MacGyver creator

• Anthony E. Zuiker*, creator and executive producer, CSI franchise (including the recently launched CSI:Cyber)

*will serve as a competition mentor to one of the five winners

For more information, visit: paley.me/macgyver