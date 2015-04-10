Nexidia QC v2.3 Shortlisted for IABM Game Changer Awards 2015

ATLANTA -- April 10, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced that Nexidia QC(TM) v2.3 has been shortlisted in the "Test, Quality and Monitoring" category as a finalist for the IABM Game Changer Awards 2015. As such, Nexidia QC v2.3 has been identified by the initial judging panel as one of the leading products or services to be exhibited at the 2015 NAB Show. Nexidia's entry is one of three in the category to have reached finalist status.

"We have always known that Nexidia QC has the power to transform the way broadcasters and others ensure quality and compliance of closed captioning and video description. It didn't take long for our customers and partners to realize it too. But to be among a select few products identified for recognition at NAB is a new level of validation," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division. "The IABM is respected for its high standards, and the level of quality and ingenuity we see at NAB makes for a very competitive field, so we're honored to be included."

The three shortlisted entries in the category will now be submitted to an expanded independent panel of specialist judges who will determine the category winner. All category winners of the IABM Game Changer Awards will be announced at the IABM reception at the 2015 NAB Show on Tuesday, April 14, from 5:30 p.m. in the IABM Member Lounge (N115) at the LVCC.

Nexidia QC is the software application for automated quality control of closed caption and video description verification, closed caption alignment, and language identification for broadcast and IP workflows. Nexidia QC automatically checks quality at every point in the life of the asset to ensure that the right caption file appears against the right media in the right language, and that it is properly timed from ingest to playout and beyond. Version 2.3 adds an integrated player, language identification for text, new language verification technology, and expanded language support.

Nexidia will demonstrate Nexidia QC v2.3 at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SL13705.

