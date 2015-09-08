Nexidia Honored With Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award

ATLANTA -- Sept. 8, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced that it has been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) with a Technology and Engineering Achievement Emmy(R) Award for Phonetic Indexing and Timing. The award recognizes the unique, patented speech technology behind Nexidia's products for Media & Entertainment -- which focus on search, script-based editing, and caption verification and alignment -- for its novel and creative approach to solving some of the industry's most challenging problems.

The technology behind Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) software has enabled broadcasters and other media organizations to dive deeper into even the largest of media archives to find assets that would have otherwise gone undiscovered, thereby making it possible to repurpose or remonetize them. Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) is a software tool that searches for any combination of spoken words or phrases across workgroups or massive media libraries in seconds. The tool harnesses Nexidia's patented phonetic search technology to enable searches independent of logging, transcription, and/or captions.

The Nexidia Illuminate(TM) suite of software products uses the same technology to automate processes that until recently required human intervention the most inefficient and expensive steps in the workflow. Nexidia Illuminate(TM) software checks the validity of closed captions, spoken language, and video description, ensuring that they are not only present, but also correct within file-based program creation and broadcast compliance-monitoring applications. Likewise, Nexidia Align(TM) software automates closed caption alignment by adjusting the timecodes in the caption file, ensuring the captions are properly aligned with the spoken words. The application then returns a new, accurately timed caption file that's ready for distribution. The speed and comprehensiveness provided by these solutions are critical advantages in the face of format proliferation, growing volumes of digital content, complex file-delivery requirements, and evolving Federal Communications Commission regulations.

"Digital production has led to massive and ever-growing volumes of media footage being delivered and stored, which in turn has created real challenges for content producers, owners, and distributors when it comes to finding those assets and fulfilling multiple delivery requirements for format and for caption compliance," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media & Entertainment Division. "Over the 15 years it took to develop this technology, our company was driven by a singular vision -- to be the first to solve some of the industry's biggest problems in an unprecedented way that's powerful, massively efficient, and delivers unparalleled ROI. We appreciate that NATAS has chosen to recognize these efforts and honor us with this award."

The Nexidia technology has proven robust and flexible enough to span the gamut of use cases in a production-centric environment -- from ad hoc search, search at scale, and script-based editing, to closed caption verification and alignment. Some of Nexidia's customers include CBS, CNN, Comcast, NBC Universal, PBS, Fox, Scripps, and Turner Studios.

"The National Academy's Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee is pleased to honor Nexidia and the companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have improved the television viewing experience and continue to set the standard for technological excellence in our industry," said Robert P. Seidel, vice president of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology and Chairman, Engineering Achievement Committee, NATAS.

The Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Awards will be presented at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy(R) Award for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment, Public & Community Service, and Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of over 14,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including Regional Student Television and its Student Award for Excellence for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public. For more information, please visit the website at www.emmyonline.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia develops and licenses unique audio analysis applications that enable both dialogue search across production and media asset management systems and file-based QC for closed captions, video description, and languages. Nexidia provides solutions for leading media & entertainment companies including CBS, CNN, Comcast, PBS, Corus Media, Crawford Media, Cox Media, LDS Church, NBC News, NY Giants, PBS, Scripps Interactive, T3 Media, Turner Studios, and others. In addition, Nexidia-patented technologies and award-winning applications have been successfully integrated by market-leading companies such as Aspera, Avid, Dalet, Evertz, IPV, Telestream, Vizrt, and Volicon. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

