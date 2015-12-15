Nexidia Dialogue Search Now Available on GSA Schedule Through immixGroup

ATLANTA -- Dec. 15, 2015 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that it is now on the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule exclusively through immixGroup, a technology supplier located in McLean, Virginia. The addition of Nexidia's Dialogue Search media search solutions to immixGroup's GSA Schedule (GS-35F-0265X) makes it easy for government agencies to incorporate Nexidia Dialogue Search into their installations.

Under the GSA Schedules Program (also referred to as Multiple Award Schedules and Federal Supply Schedules), GSA establishes long-term government contracts with commercial firms to provide access to over 10 million commercial supplies and services, which can be ordered directly from GSA Schedule contractors or through the GSA Advantage!(R) online shopping and ordering system.

With Dialogue Search now included on the immixGroup GSA Schedule, Nexidia is positioned to provide government agencies with the tools they need. Availability of Nexidia Dialogue Search through the immixGroup GSA Schedule is key to its adoption into the government market, and the two companies will work together to provide public-sector customers with smart solutions specifically geared to government broadcast applications.

"Government agencies and broadcasters face the same production-related challenges as media and entertainment organizations do when it comes to finding their media, said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia Media & Entertainment. "Our Emmy Award-winning technology has transformed those workflows for some of the country's biggest media organizations, and now our arrangement with immixGroup means more government agencies and broadcasters can reap similar benefits.

More information about Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia develops and licenses unique audio analysis applications that enable both dialogue search across production and media asset management systems and file-based QC for closed captions, video description, and languages. Nexidia provides solutions for leading media and entertainment companies including CBS, CNN, Comcast, PBS, Corus Media, Crawford Media, Cox Media, iNDemand, LDS Church, NBC News, NY Giants, PBS, Scripps Interactive, Turner Studios, Wazee Digital, Wounded Warrior, and others. In addition, Nexidia-patented technologies and award-winning applications have been successfully integrated by market-leading companies such as Aspera, Avid, Dalet, Evertz, IPV, Telestream, Vizrt, and Volicon. Recently, the company was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for phonetic indexing and timing. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

