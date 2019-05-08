NewsNet Breaks Ground on New Studios, Expanding Production Capabilities of America’s Newest 24/7 News Channel

Cadillac, MI (May 8, 2019) – NewsNet, the 24-hour news network focused on delivering headlines without talk and opinion-based programming, has broken ground on an expansion to their studios in Michigan.

The 3,500 square foot addition will consist of 3 studios, each with their own control rooms, as well as a new, state-of-the-art master control room overseeing the operations of both NewsNet and Freelancer Television Broadcasting’s local stations, WMNN and WXII-LP.

Since launching on January 1, NewsNet has operated out of those stations’ existing studios. A combination of factors led to the decision to add additional studio space to the company’s 2,200 square foot building.

“When we launched NewsNet, we wanted to operate ‘lean and mean’ from the existing facilities of our local TV stations with the idea that we would add additional space once the network was on-air,” explained Eric Wotila, President of NewsNet, “Now that we’re up and running, we’re thrilled to be moving forward with this new addition, which will benefit NewsNet as well as our local stations.”

Staff at NewsNet are excited about the construction of the new studios. “I think it will really benefit our ability to gather news and present it in an efficient manner,” said NewsNet Anchor/Producer Remington Hernandez, “Space has always been an issue but with more space we’ll be able to efficiently produce more content.”

“It’s amazing how much we’ve grown over this short time,” explained NewsNet Chief Meteorologist Morris Langworthy, “I’m very excited that we’re more than doubling the size of our workspace, and I’m eager to explore the potential the new space holds.”

NewsNet’s new studios are expected to be completed and on-air this fall.

—

NewsNet is a 24/7 news channel that follows a traditional “news wheel” format, with headlines at the top of each half hour, followed by a national weather overview, sports, and feature stories from across America – which are preempted in some markets by a local news update. The news channel is distributed to nearly 30 million homes nationwide over-the-air by a network of nearly 40 affiliates. It also streams to mobile apps available for iPhone and Android, and is available through OTT apps for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.