News Press & Gazette (NPG) Choose BroadStream’s OASYS Integrated Playout and Graphics Solution as its Next Generation Platform

Leading playout solutions provider, BroadStream Solutions, has announced that News-Press & Gazette (NPG) has chosen OASYS, one of the most established integrated playout platforms in the industry, as its next generation playout solution.



BroadStream’s OASYS will manage playout for Santa Barbara’s KEYT (ABC), Santa Maria’s KCOY (CBS) and San Luis Obispo’s KKFX (FOX) as well as their MyRTV channel. In Monterey, OASYS will manage KION (CBS), KMUV (Telemundo), NION (CW) and their 24 Hour News Channel.



The OASYS platform will interface to NPG’s WideOrbit traffic system to ensure a seamless workflow, and the system’s powerful integrated graphics engine will give NPG advanced on-air graphic and branding capabilities. With OASYS’s Multi-Channel Framework, operators will be able to control multiple channels from one location using the customizable web-based user interface.



The simple solution architecture that forms OASYS will enable NPG to add a wide array of optional software modules, to provide additional playout functionality and flexibility, when required. The platform is highly scalable and easily accommodates additional playout servers for new channels and backup, additional ingest servers and expansion of central storage, which can be added at any time without interruption to channels currently on-air.



NPG’s broadcast division owns or operates 42 TV network affiliates, 4 radio stations and multiple digital platforms operating in 10 diverse markets throughout the midwest and western United States.



“The US local news market is really opening up for BroadStream as more and more broadcasters and playout operators like NPG, understand and will reap the benefits that our integrated playout offering can bring,” said Herbert Brenninkmeijer, CEO BroadStream Solutions Inc. “We’re very proud that OASYS is fast becoming the go-to, next generation, file-based playout platform across the industry”.



www.broadstream.com