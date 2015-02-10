NewFronts 2015 Extends Schedule by Additional Day to Accommodate Robust Demand From Blue-Chip Media Brands & Digital Upstarts

PHOENIX, AZ (February 10, 2015) — Due to overwhelming interest from top digital video programming creators and increased demand for digital video marketing opportunities from brands and agencies, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has extended the fourth annual Digital Content NewFronts marketplace by an additional day, with presentations now scheduled for April 27 through May 7, 2015. Ten new companies have been added to the slate – Beatport, Bloomberg Media, Collective Digital Studio, DailyMail.com/Elite Daily, DEFY Media, Endemol Beyond, Lin Digital, StyleHaul, TheStreet.com, and Whistle Sports Network.

They join an already impressive roster that includes five of the NewFronts co-founding companies—AOL, DigitasLBi, Google/YouTube, Hulu, and Yahoo—as well as BuzzFeed, Condé Nast Entertainment, Crackle at Sony Pictures Television, Discovery Digital Media, Fullscreen, HealthiNation, Machinima, Maker Studios, Mode Media, National Geographic, The New York Times, News Corp (formerly listed on earlier calendars as Dow Jones Company/Wall Street Journal), POPSUGAR, Refinery29, Time Inc., Time Warner Cable, Vevo, and VICE. This brings the number of 2015 presenters to 33, marking a 50 percent increase over the 2014 NewFronts schedule, which featured 22 companies.

In addition to serving as the event’s managing partner, handling logistics and communications, IAB and its Digital Video Center of Excellence will host a special research luncheon to release new studies focused on the digital video medium.

“Digital video is today’s go-to for consumers looking not only for innovative programming, but for all content, long form or short,” said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President, Mobile and Video, IAB. “It brought in $1.5 billion dollars in ad revenue in the first half of 2014 alone, a double-digit increase over the same time the year before – confirming the fact that marketers see great value in tapping into its highly-engaged audiences. Thousands of buy-side attendees flocked to last year’s NewFronts, also demonstrating their incredible enthusiasm for digital video. And, now that we have this rich and diverse, expanded schedule in place, we’re sure that greater numbers of brand executives and media buyers will be lining up for the 2015 event.”

Each partner will produce and manage its own independent, invitation-only event.

This news was released at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting in Phoenix. For more information about the NewFronts, go to www.iab.net/newfronts.

About the Digital Content NewFronts

The Digital Content NewFronts is an annual series of events founded by AOL, DigitasLBi, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft and Yahoo in 2012. It is committed to the creation of valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content. Our mission is to shape the NewFronts into a new and practical marketplace for connecting the wealth of digital content and content creators to brands and their media and marketing agencies.

About the IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. It is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing programs. Together, they account for 86 percent of online advertising in the United States. Working with its member companies, the IAB evaluates and recommends standards and practices and fields critical research on interactive advertising. The organization is committed to professional development, elevating the knowledge, skills, and expertise of individuals across the digital marketing industry. The IAB also educates marketers, agencies, media companies and the wider business community about the value of interactive advertising. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City.