NewBlue Announces Titler Live Broadcast for Popular Live Production Systems

Delivers up to 16 streams of real-time animated multi-layer production graphics

NewBlue Inc., a leading provider of production-proven video special effects, transitions and titling technology, today announced Titler Live Broadcast, a new affordable, high-quality, 3D, animated titling solution for live production. Titler Live Broadcast supports popular production systems such as NewTek Tricaster, Telestream Wirecast, Blackmagic ATEM, Roland Switchers, and vMIX Go. Users of NewTek’s NDI (Network Device Interface) can stream graphics and text on up to 16 independent channels all from a single Mac or Windows computer.

In a market where titling and graphics solutions come at a premium, NewBlue’s Titler Live Broadcast is a cost effective, yet powerful solution. The titling graphics engine powering Titler Live is built on NewBlue’s platform that also drives successful postproduction applications such as Titler Pro, currently shipping with Avid Media Composer and Grass Valley Edius.

Frequently, segments of a broadcast show are extracted for use in a post-produced program. Proprietary, integrated titling systems for live broadcasts, rarely —if ever— offer a way to bring the graphics over to an NLE-based postproduction workflow. This leads to the painfully inefficient re-creation of titles in an attempt to avoid mismatched styles across mediums. NewBlue’s platform approach means that titles which have aired live can also be instantly matched and modified in postproduction with the popular Titler Pro plugin available for all major editing applications.

“Titler Live Broadcast represents our most powerful titling and graphics offering yet,” explains Todor Fay, CEO of NewBlue. “Real-time, high-quality 3D graphics over 16 channels was unheard of before, but thanks to new protocols like NewTek’s NDI, we’ve unlocked a whole new level of price, performance, and ease of use.”

Titler Live Broadcast is packed with features and templates specifically for live production workflows. A unique scoreboard module not only controls scoring, game clocks and other fields but also live data updates through integration with SportzCast, DataLink and Statcrew for real-time score updates.

“NewBlue Titler Live Broadcast demonstrates the power of NewTek’s NDI standard for real-time IP driven workflows,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “NewBlue Titler Live Broadcast is highly respected both at NewTek and within the industry and we are confident that IP video workflows such as these will revolutionize live video.”

Broadcasters can create beautifully animated 3D titles and graphics with these features:

Layer multiple graphics at once, monitor live graphic channels and optimize workflows with network tally support.

Send graphics over the normal 2 Channel AirSend protocol, or expand up to 16 channels through NDI for greater control and flexibility.

Set custom macro commands for easy title control from TriCaster systems.

Control in and out animations, link titles, set playlist queues and more.

Over 160 templates to get started quickly or customize with the fully featured title designer.

Titler Live’s Scoreboard Module allows users to change scores, game clocks and more with ready-to-go sports templates covering Football, Soccer, Basketball and more.

View the live state of all graphics streams with one convenient live monitor.

Remotely send titles from one workstation to another via IP.

Import EPS and PSD files and then animate in real-time.

Drive live data via spreadsheets with CSV import/export.

For more information about NewBlue, visit www.newbluefx.com/broadcast