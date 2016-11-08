NewBay Announces Record Attendance to its Fourth Annual NYC Television & Video Week

NEW YORK, NY (November 7, 2016) — The premiere conference for the television industry, the fourth annual NYC Television & Video Week, drew over 2,400 television industry executives to its five signature events: Virtual Reality 20/20, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo, and the Hispanic Television Summit.

“Each year the NYC Television & Video Week continues to grow in numbers, quality and content,” states Louis Hillelson, EVP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News & Next TV. “Each year we tailor the event to the important issues of the day, making it a vital destination for the entire television industry, including advertising, audience, distribution and production. We are already planning for a bigger and better 2017!”

The 2016 NYC Television and Video Week featured more than 200 speakers, including Amit Singh, VP Business & Operations, Virtual Reality, Google; Jason Farkas, VP of Premium Content Video, CNN; Doug Fleming, Head of Advanced TV, Hulu; Dominic Williamson, Lead, Marketing Science, Facebook; Chad Andrews, Global Solutions Leader, Cloud Video, IBM; Dwayne Benefield, VP, Head of PlayStation Vue, Sony Interactive Entertainment; Eric Conrad, SVP, Sports Programming and Acquisitions, Univision Communications Inc.; and David Stefanou, VP, Development WE tv, to name a few. Award winners included Mountain Dew as the first winner of the Advanced Advertising Leadership Award and Craig Piligian of Piligian Media Group as the winner of the Next TV Innovator of the Year.

In addition to hearing from industry leaders, NYC Television & Video Week proved to be space to network with other attendees. Of the 2,400+ people who attended, nearly 80% of those are decision makers in their companies, which included representatives from NBC Universal, Wall Street Journal, Adweek, Coca-Cola, LinkedIn, NY Times, Nielsen, PepsiCo, Duracell, MasterCard, Nestle Purina and more.

The 26th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame- the premiere industry event paying tribute to the pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts – took place on the evening of October 18th. Hosted by Norah O’Donnell, co-host of “CBS This Morning” and Emmy award winning writer, formerly the host of “The Nightly Show”, Larry Wilmore, the event was highlighted by the presentation of the Chairman’s Award to Robert Kraft, Chairman & CEO, The Kraft Group/New England Patriots. Since its inception over a quarter century ago, over 400 broadcast industry leaders have been recognized by Broadcasting & Cable magazine.

“We are truly excited about the momentum we have achieved with NYC Television & Video Week” says Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay. “2017 promises to be even bigger and better with new events, more partners and more networking opportunities for our sponsors and attendees”

Mark your calendars for the fifth Annual NYC Television & Video Week! The event will take place Monday, October 16 – Thursday, October 19, 2017. New for 2017 will be the addition of Multichannel News’ 40 Under 40 luncheon and awards, which will highlight 40 movers and shakers under the age of 40 who are leaving an indelible mark on their companies, as well as on pay TV, OTT, programming, ad sales, agencies, and brands in the TV space.

Virtual Reality 20/20, the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit, and the Hispanic Television Summit will all be returning for the 2017 NYC Television & Video Week, along with additional new events that will be announced early next year.

Sign up to receive 2017 event updates here: https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/z8v0g250dycupf/, and follow NYC Television & Video Week on LinkedIn (NYC TV & Video Week), Facebook (@nyctvweek) and Twitter (@NYCTVWK).

For information on NYC Television & Video Week partnerships and sponsorship opportunities, contact Charlie Weiss at 212-378-0478 or cweiss@nbmedia.com.

Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, and Next TV are published by NewBay.

About NEWBAY

NewBay is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries — Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B-to-B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 35 print and digital publications, more than 35 integrated web and mobile applications, more than 60 e-newsletters, over 50 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.newbaymedia.com.

###

For more information, contact:

NewBay:

Chardia Christophe

212.378.0443

CChristophe@nbmedia.com