New ZYLIA ZR-1 and 6DoF VR/AR Development Kit Bring Unprecedented Flexibility to 360-Degree and 3rd Order Ambisonics Recording

POZNAN, Poland — Oct. 16, 2019 — Today at AES New York 2019, Zylia unveiled two major additions to its industry-leading 3D audio recording and production portfolio: the ZYLIA ZR-1 portable recording device and 6DoF VR/AR Development Kit. Designed for professional users of the innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone system, the powerful new ZYLIA ZR-1 device offers a convenient laptop replacement for outdoor and ambient sound recordings, 3rd order Ambisonics recording, and 360-degree recording. The new 6DoF VR/AR Development Kit empowers users to capture high-quality, higher-order Ambisonics (HOA) simultaneously at multiple points around the recorded scene.

ZYLIA ZR-1 Portable Recording Device

"In response to user requests and feedback, we are launching a product that enables recording independent of the laptop," said Tomasz Żernicki, Zylia co-founder and chief technology officer. "This highly efficient portable recorder simplifies outdoor recording while making 3rd order Ambisonics recording easy. With this uniquely portable and powerful solution, users have the freedom to record hundreds of hours of 360-degree audio in virtually any environment."

Measuring 206 mm by 196 mm by 58 mm and weighing around 1 kg, the rugged ZYLIA ZR-1 fits neatly into a standard field recorder bag and requires only a USB connection to the ZYLIA ZM-1 to support audio recording. Convenient control, status, and monitoring options help users make the most of the ZYLIA ZM-1 and its exceptional recording capabilities while working in the field. Equipped with an SDXC memory card (up to 2 TB) and powered either by eight AA batteries or an external 5V power source, the ZYLIA ZR-1 allows users to record over 220 hours of 19-channel 48kHz/24bit PCM audio or around 300 hours of compressed data (Wavepack). Stored files can be transferred to other external devices to free up space on the ZR-1 for further recording.

The combination of an integrated stereo mini-jack (3.5 mm) headphone output with built-in player and volume-control functionality facilitates convenient monitoring and playback directly from the recording device. Built-in LED indicators show the status of the device (on/off and active/not active), SD card, and battery, as well as Bluetooth pairing and clipping. With Bluetooth pairing enabled, users can remotely control the ZYLIA ZR-1 using the device app on their mobile devices.

6DoF VR/AR Development Kit

"Our 6DoF VR/AR Development Kit gives users full freedom in experimenting with different spatial arrangements of ZYLIA ZM-1 recording devices," added Żernicki. "A complete solution for 6DoF capture, recording, and control, this new offering helps users to streamline and optimize the capture of 3D audio for virtual reality and augmented reality applications."

Created specifically to support production of six degrees of freedom (6DoF) experiences, the 6DoF Development Kit from Zylia allows audio engineers and creatives to place multiple ZYLIA ZM-1 devices around a sound scene to capture audio that supports truly immersive experiences with freedom of movement through the 3D space.

The 6DoF Development Kit includes nine ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone arrays and driver; the ZYLIA 6DoF recording application for recording from multiple ZM-1 microphones; and the ZYLIA 6DoF control panel, which provides audio gain control and LED control for all connected ZM-1 microphones. Along with these components, users also receive the ZYLIA Pro software package, which features ZYLIA Studio, ZYLIA Studio PRO, and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter.

About Zylia

Zylia is an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production. The technologies developed by Zylia improve the lives of musicians and audio creators, moving their listeners to the virtual world of sounds. With a passionate and dedicated team of experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

