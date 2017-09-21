New York Television Festival line-up: THE DEUCE, SHAWN RYAN (THE SHIELD, S.W.A.T.), SEARCH PARTY, AMY SEDARIS + MORE

NEW YORK TELEVISION FESTIVAL UNVEILS 2017 PROGRAM, INCLUDING KEYNOTES FROM THE WOMEN OF HBO’S THE DEUCE;

THE SHIELDAND S.W.A.T. CREATOR SHAWN RYAN; NYTVF ALUMNI JORDAN KLEPPER AND LAURA GREY; TBS EXECUTIVE BRETT WEITZ; AND REFINERY29 CONTENT CHIEF AMY EMMERICH

World Premieres of CBS/Sony Pictures Television Drama S.W.A.T.; Starz Documentary NUDE; Season Two of TBS Comedy SEARCH PARTY; and Topic Series SHE’S THE TICKET to Screen at the Festival, Followed by Q&As with Talent and Producers

Opening Night Screening and Talk-Back for truTV Series AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS; Fan Event with Stars and Creator of IFC’s STAN AGAINST EVIL; Screening and Talk-Back for SundanceTV’s ROSEHAVEN; Festival’s Flagship Showcase of 52 In-Competition Independent Pilots; a Conversation Series and Networking Event Providing Insight to the Chinese Television Market; Parties, Panel Discussions and more Featured at Week-Long Festival, October 23-28

[NEW YORK, NY, September 21, 2017] – The NYTVF today announced schedule highlights for the 13th annual New York Television Festival, which takes place Monday, October 23 through Saturday, October 28, 2017, primarily at the Helen Mills Theater and Event Space and SVA Theatre in Manhattan. In addition to a showcase of the previously-announced 52 Official Selections in the flagship Independent Pilot Competition (IPC), held throughout the week, the NYTVF will host an extensive slate of special events for the more than 250 Official Artists who have been invited to the Festival; executives from NYTVF industry partners representing the leading TV networks, studios, digital companies and agencies; as well as other industry members and TV fans.

“When we launched the first TV festival a dozen years ago as a showcase for independent creators and their work, we never could have imagined that it would develop into what it is today – an annual destination for industry executives looking to discover new talent, artists looking for access to these decision-makers, and fans interested in not only getting a sneak peek at some of the best-told stories on TV, but also hearing directly from the talent that created it in an intimate setting,” said Terence Gray, NYTVF founder and executive director. “We as always are excited to be a part of this discovery, and lucky to be in a position to facilitate what we feel are important conversations about the world’s greatest artistic medium.”

The box office for this year’s Festival opens today, along with the full schedule for the week, event ticketing and pass information. This includes the option to purchase a Festival Pass or Industry Pass – which provides access to all of the below events – as well as tickets to individual events, many of which are free with advance registration.

These public events join a line-up of invite-only activities that take place throughout the week, open only to Official Artists (independent writers, producers and other creators chosen to attend the Festival and showcase their work) and industry attendees (from TV networks, production companies, digital platforms and agencies who come to the Festival to discover, network with, hear pitches from and – in many cases – sign deals with new talent). For example, at last year’s NYTVF Connect Marketplace, which in 2017 will once again be presented with the support of Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein, and Selz, more than 550 meetings were facilitated by NYTVF between Official Artists and industry decision-makers representing 75 companies; more than 25 executives led intimate “development chats” for artists; and private parties and dinners were held throughout the week.

New York Television Festival 2017 Event Line-Up

Locations: Helen Mills Theater and Event Space or SVA Theatre (as noted below)

Opening Day – Monday, October 23, 2017

The afternoon will kick off with the NYTVF Connect Artist + Industry program that serves both as “orientation” for attendees and a table-setter for the week ahead. This will include:

Industry Keynote Conversation with Brett Weitz , TBS Executive Vice President of Original Programming, interviewed by NYTVF Founder/Executive Director Terence Gray .

, TBS Executive Vice President of Original Programming, interviewed by NYTVF Founder/Executive Director . “How Digital, Audio and Television Content are Converging – and the Impact on How We Create and Consume” – A panel discussion led by Loeb & Loeb, LLP .

– A panel discussion led by . “From Intros to Pitch Meetings to Follow-Ups: Everything You Always Wanted to Know, but were Afraid to Ask...” – A guide to making the most of first impressions, with exec insights from Rob Coleman (CAA), Colby Gaines (Back Roads Entertainment), Lesley Goldman (truTV) and Anneka Jones (Left/Right).

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

OPENING NIGHT EVENT: truTV Presents AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS – Creator and star Amy Sedaris cordially invites fans to celebrate the launch of her new truTV comedy series – in which she shows off diverse but necessary homemaking skills – with a screening and talk-back ahead of the show’s network premiere on October 24.

[SVA; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

OPENING NIGHT WORLD PREMIERE: TBS Presents the Season Two Premiere of SEARCH PARTY – An exclusive first look at the highly anticipated return of the critically-acclaimed TBS series will feature a screening of the first episode of season two and a panel with stars John Early, Meredith Hagner, and John Reynolds, as well as executive producers Charles Rogers and Lilly Burns.

[SVA; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

Independent Pilot Competition – Official Selections from this year’s Independent Pilot Competition will be screened from 6:15 to 10:30 p.m. (refer to the box office for the full line-up).

[HELEN MILLS; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

“The State of TV Comedy: What's Now, What's New, What's Next?” – Comedy production company Project 10 is teaming with the NYTVF to present this state-of-the-union panel, with insights from Angel Annussek (truTV), Sarah Babineau (Comedy Central), Ayala Cohen (ICM), Jonathan Gabay (FOX), and Christine Lubrano (IFC), and moderated by Project 10's Andrew Barnsley.

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]

NYTVF Connect Keynote Conversation: Shawn Ryan – Fifteen years after the debut of THE SHIELD, the prolific writer, producer, and show runner will sit for a conversation about his career and current projects, including the NBC drama Timeless and CBS drama S.W.A.T., offering advice for independent television creators.

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]

Sony Pictures TelevisionWorld Premiere of Original Drama S.W.A.T. – First-time Festival partner Sony Pictures Television brings one of the fall’s most buzzed about new dramas, S.W.A.T., to the NYTVF for an exclusive first look screening before its November 2 premiere on CBS. Fans will enjoy an early look at the series pilot, followed by a talk-back featuring star Shemar Moore and executive producers Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

[SVA; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

Independent Pilot Competition – Official Selections from this year’s Independent Pilot Competition will be screened from 6:45 to 10:30 p.m. (refer to the box office for the full line-up).

[HELEN MILLS; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

SundanceTV Presents: ROSEHAVEN: Meet the Creators – An exclusive screening of the season two premiere and creator talk-back with real-life best mates and comedians Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor – the creators and stars of the quirky small-town comedy series from SundanceTV.

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]

STARZ World Premiere of Original Documentary NUDE– The new, feature-length documentary from The Chair producers Anthony B. Sacco and Josh Shader, which explores perceptions of nudity in art by chronicling the creative process of fashion photographer David Bellemere, will debut, followed by a conversation with Sacco and Shader.

[SVA; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

Independent Pilot Competition – Official Selections from this year’s Independent Pilot Competition will be screened from 6:45 to 10:30 p.m. (refer to the box office for the full line-up).

[HELEN MILLS; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Topic Presents: SHE'S THE TICKET – Topic, the new entertainment studio and digital storytelling platform from First Look Media, presents She's the Ticket, an original documentary series produced in partnership with Left/Right Productions that captures the stories of five pioneering female candidates running for office in 2017 and 2018. Topic’s SVP of Editorial, Anna Holmes, will lead a discussion with members of the creative team on the production, its subjects and the groundswell of women interested in entering politics following the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]

Industry Keynote Conversation withAmy Emmerich, Refinery29 Chief Content Officer, interviewed by NYTVF Founder/Executive Director Terence Gray.

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]

NYTVF Creative Keynote: A Conversation with THE DEUCE – Presented in partnership with HBO, the 2017 Creative Keynote will cast the female gaze upon The Deuce and its candid depiction of the rise of the porn industry in 1970s New York. Series executive producer and director Michelle MacLaren, executive producer Nina Kostoff-Noble, and Vice President of HBO Programming Kathleen McCaffrey are among the confirmed panelists.

[SVA; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

IFC Fan Panel: STAN AGAINST EVIL – Before the November 1st return of IFC's hit comedy-horror series, fans are invited to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes panel featuring creator, executive producer, writer and star Dana Gould, producer and star John C. McGinley, and star Janet Varney – who will offer an inside look at the second season with more monsters, deadlier demons, and the same ol’ Stan.[SVA; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

Independent Pilot Competition – Official Selections from this year’s Independent Pilot Competition will be screened from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. (refer to the box office for the full line-up).

[HELEN MILLS; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

Also that morning, the NYTVF is teaming with the Asian-American Television & Film Alliance (http://aatfalliance.org) for a collaborative conference and networking event, with panel discussions designed to explore co-production opportunities between American and Chinese creators and decision- makers, and educate producers on the Chinese marketplace. Speakers include representatives from Alibaba Pictures, Tencent, and the creator of China's top TV drama of 2017, The First Half of My Life. [HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]

Friday, October 27, 2017

NYTVF WRITERS ROOM – New to the Festival in 2017, the Writers Room series offers Official Artists and pass holders a slate of programming designed to educate, inspire, and engage writers that are working, or aspire to work, in episodic storytelling. It will feature:

NYTVF Alumni Keynote Conversation: Jordan Klepper and Laura Grey – the host and series correspondent for Comedy Central’s new The Opposition with Jordan Klepper will headline the Writers Room line-up, in conversation with NYTVF Founder Terence Gray. Both Klepper and Grey are also multi-year alums of the NTYVF.

the host and series correspondent for Comedy Central’s new The Opposition with Jordan Klepper will headline the Writers Room line-up, in conversation with NYTVF Founder Terence Gray. Both Klepper and Grey are also multi-year alums of the NTYVF. Programming highlights also include panels dedicated to leveraging social media exposure and what it really takes to be a show runner, along with niche breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]

Independent Pilot Competition – Official Selections from this year’s Independent Pilot Competition will be screened from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. (refer to the box office for the full line-up).

[HELEN MILLS; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

The Asian-American Television & Film Alliance presents their Golden Oak Awards, honoring top Chinese television programs and creators. For additional details on the awards event and more information on the AATFA, visit www.aatfalliance.org.[SVA; PASS OR RSVP REQUIRED. Email yuhanliu@aatfalliance.org for details.]

Saturday, October 28, 2017





The ninth annual NYTVF Development Day wraps up the Festival with the Pro Workshop, featuring a slate of panels and events geared toward emerging and aspiring TV creators and professionals, this year with a specific focus on job opportunities in TV. From pre-production specialties in casting, and locations, to physical production pros across design, lighting, sound and camera, and finally to post-production, the NYTVF Development Day: Pro Workshop will offer insights and advice from industry vets on getting in, moving up, and getting the TV job of your dreams.

[HELEN MILLS; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

Independent Pilot Competition – Official Selections from this year’s Independent Pilot Competition will be screened from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. (refer to the box office for the full line-up).

[HELEN MILLS; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

The NYTVF Awards Reception marks the end of the 13th Annual New York Television Festival, naming the Independent Pilot Competition and NYTVF Scripts initiative winners, and handing out deals from NYTVF development partners.

[HELEN MILLS; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS OR PASSHOLDERS]





Anheuser-Busch returns as the Official Beer of the NYTVF and will support the above events as well as industry gatherings hosted the Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) among others. Additional events to be announced in the coming weeks.

To register for tickets or passes to these or any Festival events, visit nytvf.com and click on “ATTEND.”





