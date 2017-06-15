New York Fox Affiliate WICZ-TV Becomes First FOR-A ClassX Graphics Solutions Customer

Cypress, CA – FOR-A® Corporation of America announces that Vestal, N.Y. based Fox affiliate, WICZ-TV, has become its first ClassXgraphics solutions customer. FOR-A and Italy-based ClassX recently announced a joint partnership that names FOR-A the exclusive dealer of the ClassX premium graphics suite of 2D/3D character generation and live motion graphics and playout software in North, South and Central America. The agreement also gives users the ability to integrate ClassX’s powerful and cost-effective suite of graphics with FOR-A’s live production switchers.

WICZ-TV has purchased three ClassX real-time broadcast graphics products for content graphics creation, playout and social sharing. WICZ-TV’s new production package includes the ClassX CastaliaCG software to easily create broadcast graphics animations. The station has also purchased the ClassX LiveBoard for powerful, reliable broadcast graphics playout, along with the SocialServer for intuitive, easy social network interaction. WICZ-TV is integrating its ClassX software solutions with the station’s broadcast news ticker created by Ontario-based company Bannister Lake, called Super Ticker.

“Our intent in using our new ClassX CastaliaCG with the Super Ticker is to easily display the data from the character generator into our on-air graphics tickers for things like school closings, weather warnings, and more,” explained Mike Melnyk, Chief Engineer, WICZ-TV. “We began using our new ClassX suite a few months ago, and they’ve proven to be effective tools for our productions. I feel like we’ve only begun to tap into its full potential, but I’m already impressed.”

Since 1991, ClassX has a record of meeting the demands of thousands of mission-critical customers from international markets including TV stations, network broadcasters, sports providers, government organizations, universities, news agencies and betting channels.

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.