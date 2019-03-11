New Wirecast Release Features Stock Media Library

Nevada City, California,March 11, 2019 –– Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions for the production and distribution of video, has announced the latest version of Wirecast, its award-winning live streaming and production software for Mac and Windows. The new version includes support for a built-in stock media library containing a growing database of over 500,000 unique, high-quality media assets. The release also includes updates to the popular Rendezvous peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multi-site production feature.

For customers with active support subscriptions, a new custom-built portal gives direct access to royalty-free transitions, motion backgrounds, audio backing tracks, and videos from within the Wirecast interface. Previously, digital media files such as motion graphics would need to be purchased or created separately. For the first time, the stock media library is part of the standard Wirecast support subscription which also gives users access to new versions and new features as they are developed.

“We’re excited that Wirecast is first to market with a comprehensive stock media library to make it faster and easier than ever before to create professional broadcast looks and backgrounds that help attract and retain viewers,” said Scott Murray, VP of Product Management, Telestream. “Having direct integration of high-quality graphics and audio within Wirecast saves a lot of time and encourages users to take their productions to the next level.”

Users can easily find eye-catching moving backgrounds when utilizing chroma keyed content, add backing audio tracks to intros, outros, or even during an event. New templates for titles, and high-quality stock video footage can be found for any stream theme, and custom transitions can be utilized directly from Wirecast transition bins.

Rendezvous, Wirecast’s remote peer-to-peer conferencing tool, has received a significant upgrade that allows a custom audio mix to be sent to Rendezvous guests. This gives operators maximum control over what guests hear and can minimize distractions during interviews.

For operators looking for an easier way to share web links with the audience than posting links in chat, the latest version of Wirecast includes a QR code generator. Wirecast creates a scannable image and broadcasts it as part of the stream. Viewers can then easily scan the code with smart phones and instantly look at the link.

Stinger transitions now allow custom playback speed settings giving even more options with the new stock media library. In addition to speed, users can also adjust the timing of stinger transitions, to precisely center transitions on known media clips.

Wirecast version 12 is available today and can be purchased from within the Wirecast app, or through https://www.telestream.net/wirecast/store.asp