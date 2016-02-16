New Vantage Features Automate Captioning & Subtitling, Reduce CDN Costs in Multiscreen Operations & Extend Camera Ingest Support

New Timed Text Flip takes strain out of closed captions and subtitles in intelligent Vantage workflows

Telestream®, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has announced major new functionality within the latest Version 6.3 release of its Vantage® media processing platform. This enterprise-class transcoding and workflow automation software allows content owners, producers, and distributors to quickly, easily and efficiently ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize and distribute their media. The Vantage platform is based on a flexible service-oriented architecture that is made up of discrete services and connectors that combine to create powerful automated workflows – all in a single, unified system.

Amongst the latest additions to Vantage Version 6.3 is Timed Text Flip within Vantage: a new closed caption and subtitling service that meets even the strictest internet and TV broadcast mandates for captioning and subtitling delivery. Advanced automation capabilities enable content to be processed faster before being seamlessly integrated into existing Vantage workflows.

Other additions to Vantage Version 6.3 include an Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) Optimization feature that significantly reduces delivery bandwidth needs and costs within multiscreen distribution applications. Also, Telestream is introducing Go Pro camera support within Vantage Camera Ingest and extending its Pitch Blue integration. All these new features will be showcased at the HPA Tech Retreat (Indian Wells, USA, 15-19 Feb) and BVE (London, UK, 23-25 Feb).

“At Telestream, our goal is to create the highest quality viewing experience for consumers on any device. We aim to empower creative people to produce high quality content easily and efficiently, and not have the technology get in their way,” commented Paul Turner, VP of Enterprise Product Management at Telestream. “Vantage Version 6.3 aims to meet the evolving needs of our customers. It helps ensure that Vantage customers achieve the optimum return on their investment in this powerful and versatile media processing platform.”

Timed Text Flip automatic closed caption and subtitling service

Timed Text Flip recognizes and automatically processes subtitle and captioning input files from service companies and customers. It can create burn-in subtitles from standard caption and subtitle files, as well as extract caption data from incoming media and convert to subtitle overlay graphics. Unicode and Asian character sets are supported for subtitle overlay.

Timed Text Flip allows CEA-608 and CEA-708 caption data to be embedded into media files without video transcoding. This eliminates generation loss of compression and video processing time while inserting caption data. It has timing adjustment tools that simplify the process of adding or transcoding captions. These include starting timecode adjustment, time stretching capabilities to correct sync issues, and frame rate adjustment to match the output format(s) of the corresponding video.

An integral part of the Vantage Media Processing Platform, Timed Text Flip can provide captioning and subtitling capabilities in the cloud with Vantage Cloud Subscriptions.

“We’ve taken Emmy Award-winning technology from our MacCaption and CaptionMaker software and transformed it for seamless integration within Vantage,” explains Paul Turner. “Timed Text Flip allows existing Vantage users to meet captioning requirements without disrupting their existing workflows and, conversely, gives those seeking a captioning and subtitling solution all the benefits of an industry-standard media processing platform.”