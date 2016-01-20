New UNINTERRUPTED Original Series Now We’re Talking, from Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content, to Debut in Spring 2016 Exclusively on go90™ Mobile-First Platform

BURBANK, Calif. (January 20, 2016) — The personal rivalry between two former professional football quarterbacks trying to embark on post-athletic careers as sportscasters is at the center of Now We’re Talking, a new UNINTERRUPTED Original Series which will debut in spring 2016 exclusively on go90, a free mobile-first entertainment platform.

From Warner Bros.’ shortform digital studio Blue Ribbon Content, the scripted comedy series begins production on a first season of seven episodes this week in Los Angeles.

Created, executive produced by and starring Tommy Dewey (Casual, The Mindy Project) & Tug Coker (The Office, Broadway’s Magic/Bird), Now We’re Talking will also feature a number of professional athletes and sports broadcasters in a variety of guest star and cameo roles.

UNINTERRUPTED is a globally distributed content network providing unique personalities in sports and entertainment the platform to amplify their stories and connect with fans on a deeper level. The next generation sports network curates unfiltered, insightful, and exclusive sports lifestyle content that includes premium point-of-view videos, digital originals, documentaries, and community-created content. UNINTERRUPTED recently announced new financing led by two Time Warner companies — global entertainment leader Warner Bros. Entertainment and initial partner Turner Sports — as well as a multi-year agreement with go90 to provide content, original series and exclusive athlete point-of-view videos. Now We’re Talking marks the first UNINTERRUPTED Original Series for go90.

To access go90, simply download the app via the App Store or Google Play.

The careers of former quarterbacks Tug Tanner (Coker) and Tommy Arondall (Dewey) peaked early, and now they find themselves falling from the top of their game to the bottom of their class in sports broadcasting school. Now We’re Talking will take a comedic look at Tug and Tommy’s post-football relationship, with the former adversaries now forced to work together to try to find success on a new playing field. They stumble at first, but soon begin to help each other attempt to find some dignity in a not-so-dignified world.

In addition to Dewey and Coker, the Now We’re Talking cast also includes Malcolm Barrett (Dear White People, Better Off Ted), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing, the Paranormal Activity movies), Fred Melamed (Casual; A Serious Man; Hail, Caesar!), Kevin Bigley (Sirens, BoJack Horseman) and Eamon Sheehan.

Now We’re Talking is directed by Joe Nussbaum (Awkward) and written by Coker & Dewey, who executive produce along with UNINTERRUPTED’s CEO Maverick Carter and President Jamal Henderson, as well as Jennifer Gore (Too Late with Adam Carolla) and Nikki Kessler (Mind of Mencia).

About UNINTERRUPTED

Since its launch in early 2015, UNINTERRUPTED has evolved into a go-to source for premium, authentic, and unfiltered sports lifestyle content including exclusive athlete videos, digital originals, documentaries, and community-created content. Through its growing network, UNINTERRUPTED’s original and exclusive content is distributed globally across multiple platforms with a particular focus on mobile, web, and social networks.

About go90

go90 is a free, mobile-first, social entertainment platform that makes it easy and fun to discover, enjoy and share great content. Available on iOS and Android, go90 is part of the Verizon Communications family of companies. Built for the next generation, go90 brings together networks, distributors, creators, audiences and brands to deliver great experiences for the next generation. For more check out go90.com.

About Blue Ribbon Content

Formed in 2014, Blue Ribbon Content is Warner Bros.’ shortform series production unit, charged with developing and producing live-action series for digital platforms, tapping the creative talent already working at the Studio while also identifying opportunities for collaboration with new writers and producers. In addition to live-action programming, BRC produces animated content and is also experimenting with emerging platforms such as virtual reality. BRC programs include the upcoming UNINTERRUPTED Original Series Now We’re Talking for go90, Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles for Machinima, Vixen for CW Seed and Going There with Ana Gasteyer for Yahoo!, as well as the Batman: The Animated Series virtual reality experience, with OTOY Inc., among others. For more information, visit www.blueribboncontent.com.