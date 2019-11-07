NewTek TriCaster® Mini Brings UHD Digital Media Production and Streaming to Schools, Businesses, and Professional AV

Today NewTek introduced the next generation TriCaster® Mini, the newest addition to the TriCaster product line and the world’s most complete and compact video production system.

The plug-and-play setup of TriCaster Mini allows new video producers to get started quickly, and easily work their way up to creating more sophisticated programs, in resolutions up to 4K, for delivery to all of today’s screens. Its small size and light weight allows storytellers to take it anywhere, set up and get started in minutes. Also included are hundreds of entry-level and advanced production tools like built-in virtual sets, amazing animated transition effects, replay for sporting events, streaming, recording, projecting, one-touch social media publishing, and much more.

“Everyone has amazing stories to tell, and video is the most powerful way to deliver your message. That’s why we strive to make it fun and exciting to create,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for Vizrt Group, parent brand of NewTek and NDI®. “Whether you’re a student, a corporate communications manager, or a seasoned video professional, TriCaster Mini has everything to get you going and make broadcast quality shows you can stream to all your favorite social media outlets.”

TriCaster Mini’s 8 external video inputs will support any combination of compatible sources in resolutions up to 4K UHD, giving storytellers more options, more angles, more points of view than any other device in its class. TriCaster Mini’s four plug-and-play NDI connections with power-over-Ethernet (PoE) makes video, audio, tally, power and control as easy as plugging in an Ethernet cable, saving precious time, money and effort. Two included input modules with PoE directly connect your existing HDMI devices, instantly upgrading them to NDI-compatible sources.

Exclusive to the new TriCaster Mini is the NDI|HX Camera Application for Mobile Devices available as a download from the Apple store. This allows video, up to 4K UHD from an iOS device, to transmit over Wi-Fi as an NDI source and connect with TriCaster Mini systems on the network, so now you can pull shots in from your teams iPhones, seamlessly.

For more information about the new TriCaster Mini

Pricing and Availability

NewTek TriCaster Mini will be available this month with packages starting from $8,995 USMSRP. International pricing will vary.