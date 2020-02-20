New Tools in Red Giant Universe 3.2 Enhance Broadcast Motion Graphics and Social Media Content Creation

Portland, OR - February 19, 2020 -Red Giant has just released an update to Universe, its collection of GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. Universe 3.2 delivers five brand new tools for creating intricate animations, building beautiful transitions, stylizing imagery and more. New tools like Typographic and Reframe are designed specifically to bring life to broadcast graphics and social media video content. The release also includes an update to Finisher, a tool for dramatically improving the image quality of footage, and a bounty of awesome presets for getting started.

Watch now:What’s New in Universe 3.2

Five Brand New Tools in Red Giant Universe 3.2

· Typographic: Design intricate shape and text animations for social media and more.

· Reframe: Create picture-in-picture compositions, with control over animation, image borders and more.

· Warp: Instantly build a slick, beautiful transition with warping and color separation.

· Multitone: Stylize images by using a colorful duotone or tritone effect.

· Socialize: Use framing to pre-visualize the export and create deliverables for Facebook, Instagram and other social platforms.

Updates and New Presets

· Inspired by social media apps, film looks, and popular photo filters, Finisher now includes 16 stylish color filters to enhance imagery.

· Universe 3.2 includes a total of over 100 new presets for all of the new tools and Finisher.

Learn more about what’s new in Universe 3.2 and how to update on the Red Giant blog.

Red Giant Universe is available as a standalone subscription or as part of Red Giant Complete, the subscription service that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists all Red Giant tools at one low price - Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite. With Red Giant Complete, annual subscribers will have the most up-to-date versions of all tools, saving thousands of dollars over traditional perpetual licenses.

Universe 3.2 Pricing and Availability

· Full: $199 annual; $30 monthly

· Academic: $99 annual

NEW TO UNIVERSE?

If you aren’t already a Universe customer, you can purchase a subscription or download a free trial at http://redgiant.com/universe.

Universe 3.2 runs on Windows and OS X, and includes over 75 tools that run in:

· Adobe After Effects CC 2017 or later

· Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 or later

· Apple Final Cut Pro X 10.2.3 or later

· Apple Motion 5.3.2 or later

· Avid Media Composer 8.2 or later

· Magix VEGAS Pro 14 or later

· DaVinci Resolve 14 or later

· HitFilm Pro 6.0 and later

Visit the Universe Compatibility page to learn more about specific versions and OS support.

As always, if you have any questions or problems, the Red Giant support team is here for you.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at https://www.redgiant.com/company/red-pledge/.

Request a Red Giant Universe Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review Red Giant Universe as well as any individual tools or product suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Megan Linebarger at megan@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 250,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

(e) megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674