New Tempest SmartBoom PRO Professional Communications Headset Now Available

AUBURN, AL, NOVEMBER 18, 2015 - The new SmartBoom PRO headset is the latest addition to the Tempest product line, the leading professional wireless intercom system worldwide. Featuring outstanding audio quality, advanced features and design enhancements, the SmartBoom PRO continues Tempest's tradition of combining the latest in professional communications technologies with durable and comfortable usability for the most demanding professional production environments.

The SmartBoom PRO features SmartBoom technology, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an On/Off switch for quick muting. Closed-back over-the-ear headphones with oval-shaped cups and a dynamic noise-canceling microphone combine to enable users to clearly communicate in high noise conditions. The headset's flexible, ambidextrous design and oversized foam padding available in single- and dual-ear models were designed to be worn for extended periods with the users' comfort in mind.

"These new headsets are a natural addition to the Tempest family," said Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Tempest. "Users are going to appreciate their comfort and reliability, whether they're working in broadcast, live, event management, or other applications where reliable communication is essential. The noise isolation is exceptional and will make a significant difference for crews communicating in loud environments."

Additional features of the SmartBoom PRO include user-replaceable ear, headband and temple cushions, and cable. The collapsible earpiece design of the dual-ear headset makes for easy transport and storage, while the non-reflective rubberized matte black finish on all models ensures a low profile for users. While designed specifically to work with Tempest systems, the SmartBoom PRO, is also compatible with other third-party intercom systems.

The SmartBoom PRO is available through Tempest dealers and distributors worldwide.

About Tempest

The revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system is the leading professional wireless intercom system worldwide. The system is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime as well as many others. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made Tempest the world-wide leader in critical communication solutions. Tempest is based in Auburn, Alabama, USA and was founded in 1991 by Peter Amos. For more information, visit www.tempestwireless.com