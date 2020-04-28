Polygon Labs Launches Flexible On-Demand Subscription-Based Graphics Services Creative Hub and Training Lab

Polygon Labs, an innovative creative studio pushing the boundaries of interactive data applications and visual branding, has today launched two work at home service initiatives, Creative Hub and Training Lab.

Every day global media companies are faced with the challenge of quickly producing graphic content across a variety of platforms. This requires large teams that can deal with complex data integration, while factoring in time constraints and the typical news and sports resource bandwidth issues. Polygon Labs’ Creative Hub provides a remote, on-demand creative and professional services subscription that specialises in real-time graphics, channel branding and virtual production.

A cost-effective, multi-disciplined, on-demand broadcast design and developer subscription-based service, Creative Hub allows news publishers and broadcasters to book any size project for virtual studios, augmented reality, branding, real-time graphics packages, interactive story-telling graphics, video walls, multi-screen tickers, downstream channels, using a flexible utilization plan with no blackout dates. The subscriber simply purchases a number of creative service hours per month and uses them as and when desired.

Creative Hub provides services for real-time production using Vizrt, Unreal Engine and other real-time graphics platforms, as well as post production projects utilizing Adobe and Autodesk solutions. Projects are developed remotely and delivered using online access project files.

Training Lab is the company’s new expert remote training service, which specialises in Vizrt real-time graphics, workflow solutions and products for channel branding, template creation, virtual production, data visualisation and interactive story-telling.

Broadcasters have requirements for new and existing designers to understand how to work with the latest Vizrt solutions and tools. Having remote and consistent training allows them to keep up-to-date with new features and to reduce the cost of training on a complete set of workflow tools. Training Lab saves companies time and money and expands the knowledge of their designers at a flexible and convenient pace. Users can either sign up to an on-demand session, which provides Vizrt training for a specific course, or a subscription session, which provides a continuous private or public training program. With a basic subscription, users can join any of the monthly public sessions announced in a shared training calendar. Using a premium subscription, users get additional hours of private Q&A sessions and project support.

David Jorba, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer says, “Media companies need flexible, on-demand service options for graphics production projects. Using Creative Hub, they can quickly complete projects using Polygon Labs’ team of professional multi-disciplined designers, developers and producers with cross-platform and hybrid production expertise. Creative Hub and Training Lab answers the needs of media companies who want to use a single source with an OPEX model for their creative graphics requirements.”