New Strategic Appointment Bolsters Grass Valley’s Commitment to Live & Sports Customers

MONTREAL – March 2, 2020 –Grass Valley cements its commitment to the live and sports market in EMEA with the appointment of John Carter as director of business development. Based in Newbury, Carter rejoins Grass Valley to leverage his experience of live production applications and workflows and the mission critical demands of mass audience sports coverage.

Carter’s career spans three decades in the broadcast media industry, holding both technical and commercial positions across sales, engineering and senior product management. He joins Grass Valley’s EMEA management team in a senior commercial role reporting to Tim Banks, vice president of sales, EMEA.

Banks commented: “We are delighted to welcome John back to the Grass Valley team. He brings extensive expertise and strategic thinking that will further strengthen our lead position in this key growth market for Grass Valley. John is highly regarded and respected by customers, partners and colleagues alike and he will act as a voice of authority evangelizing the benefits of our live solutions for UHD, HDR and IP workflows. Grass Valley is deeply committed to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do, and as their needs for live and sports change we will collaborate closely to develop innovative approaches designed to ensure they and we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

Prior to his appointment, Carter was vice president of product management for EVS, with responsibility for the company’s production switcher portfolio and roadmap. Previously, Carter was senior product manager with Grass Valley, with a focus on switchers and vision mixing products and oversaw strong revenue growth and a series of market breakthroughs.