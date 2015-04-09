New Social TV Survey Shows Twitter May Be Losing Ground to Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Edition of the SocialTV Index Report, which will be published & distributed at NAB 2015, provides evidence that Twitter may be losing ground to Facebook amongst social TV consumers.

Amongst consumers that have ever used social media to vote, post, share or comment about something on TV, 75.6% have used Facebook to post TV related comments, up from 70.4% seven (7) months ago. 25.4% have used Twitter for the same purpose, and that's down 8.6 percentage points – a drop of 25%. The full report is available at: www.RingDigital.tv/socialtv-index

Over 25% of all consumers have participated in SocialTV behavior as defined by the SocialTV Index, up slightly from seven months ago.

"Twitter has – and will continue to have – a special relationship with the Broadcast TV industry. This is particularly true within the genres of Sports and News, where Twitter's unique technology has come to serve as a sort of 'mobile-first' replacement of the RSS distribution protocol. But our research may be an indicator that Twitter will need to be more creative to fully realize the nature of that relationship. From the outside, it looks like Wall Street may have successfully pulled them into a head-to-head battle with Facebook – and Twitter can't win that battle," said Brian Ring, founder of Ring Digital llc, the publisher of the SocialTV Index.

"That said, Twitter has done a fantastic job in the past month or two in pivoting toward a B2B and B2B2C approach that will serve them well. Periscope, TV Timelines, and Curator are three new products that Twitter has launched in just the last month. Twitter is an influencer's platform. That makes Twitter incredibly powerful and special. But it doesn't make them Facebook."

The report also offers five predictions for SocialTV in the coming year; a definition and estimated size of the SocialTV market; a proprietary analysis of Whipclip, Richard Rosenblatt's new mobile App that enables anyone to clip & share TV moments in real-time; an industry view of Periscope and other Now-casting apps; and a unique take on how Social TV and in-stadium Sports Fan Engagement will converge.

Ring Digital llc is a digital services firm providing video & TV innovators with a unique mix of product development, content marketing & strategic sales services. Founder Brian Ring is a TV technology expert that's spent over 15 years serving broadcasters, pay TV operators, and online video innovators as an employee and consultant, including companies such as Zoo Digital, Ericsson, Brightcove, Wowza Media Systems, Pac-12 Networks, Univision, and NanoCosmos.

You can meet Brian and get a physical copy of the SocialTV Index at NAB Show 2015 in the South Upper hall. He also plans to Periscope his research activities at the show. Find him online at www.twitter.com/brianlring

