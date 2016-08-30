New Sales & Marketing Manager APAC at Calibre

See Calibre at Stand B31, Hall 2 at LED China from 19-22 September 2016 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre

British image processing experts, Calibre appoint Peng Wu to Sales & Marketing Manager, APAC.

Wu reports directly to Richard Laberge, Vice President, International Sales at Calibre. The appointment coincides with Calibre’s first presence at the upcoming LED China event where the sales and engineering team will be present to meet with local manufacturers as well as visiting organizations looking brand their own equipment inventory.

Based at Calibre’s global headquarters in Bradford, Yorkshire, UK, Wu joins Calibre from several years in the local manufacturing industry working in senior management where he acted as the service point between clients and suppliers.

Tim Brooksbank, CEO says the appointment results from Calibre’s increased presence in the Asia Pacific region and China in particular. “Wu’s great knowledge of Chinese business culture and international business skills will provide great support to the team in what is the fastest growing market for Calibre. In particular Calibre’s OEM programme provides Chinese LED screen manufacturers with access to HQUltra class leading LED scaling technology under the auspices of their own brand, Wu is the natural interface between those Chinese manufacturers and Calibre.”

Calibre’s unrivalled in-house HQUltraFast switching technique allows the HQUltra range of LED scalers, switchers and processors to switch between input channels in 0.25 seconds, compared to a standard two or three seconds for competing technologies.

“The Asia Pacific region is transforming the way companies uses LED display technology. I look forward to helping supplier and manufacturing businesses unlock their potential and achieve more with the right processing, scaling and switching technology for LED video displays,” concluded Wu.

Calibre’s first ever LED China exhibition presence will be within easy access to concurrent events, Digital Signage and Sign China.

www.calibreuk.com