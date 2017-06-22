New Powersoft Armonía v2.10 Changes the Concept of Sound System Alignment

Orlando, FL, June 14 2017 – Powersoft [InfoComm Booth 5871] has announced the release of its latest Armonía Pro Audio Suite™ software version. This release brings an innovative and interactive tuning feature that not only improves the process of measuring and aligning a sound system – but enables the user to work without noise in the immediate surrounding environment.

Armonía v2.10 is now fully integrated with Rational Acoustic Smaart v8 which can read real time, imported or shared location traces (smart, txt, csv, xml). The technology underpins the new interactive tuning plugin, opening up an impressive array of features to the user, such as offline manipulation with EQ, Gain, Polarity, Delay, Sum, Average, Merge amongst many others.

As Powersoft’s System Engineer Manager, Luigi Chelli, states, “The concept of measuring and tuning a sound system has now been changed with Armonía. Forget about tiring Pink Noise listening sessions and complex multi-microphone setups. ‘Measure once and tune quietly’ is the key concept.”

The new work flow for quiet, offline tuning, requires just a single set of starting measurements before the process is completed in virtual simulation.

Greybox Integration

EAW Greyboxes have been integrated into Armonía. Once loaded as a path in Armonía options, the Greyboxes become available in the speaker configuration page complete with a comprehensive range of options is available to perfectly calibrate the sound of the speakers. Options include air-loss compensation and amplifier sizing.

Equaliser Control

Powersoft has included enhancements to the visualisation of EQ in this latest release. Alongside optimised graphics, automatic frequency-reordered filters keep the most-used filters always to hand.

Support for Quattrocanali and Duecanali

The latest version of Armonía is also the first public release since the recent launch of the Quattrocanali 1204, 2404 and 4804, as well as the Duecanali 1604. As such, the software update fully supports the control and monitoring of the standard non-DSP versions of these models, giving access to control Gain, Mutes, MaxOutVoltage, as well as metering, faults and warnings,

Further additions to the latest Armonía software version include an expanded preset library featuring, amongst many others, official presets from BOSE SM Series, DAS Aero Series, custom d&b Max12-15, and custom NEXO GeoT. Firmware for all supported devices will also be included in the installation package. Armonía will prompt the user to update device firmware to benefit from all the latest enhancements.

The Armonía v2.10 software also supports multiple serial ports at once in the Communication Manager and provides minor fixes on the X Series, DSP4 and other models.

The new release is ready to download from the newly-launched dedicated Armonía website. The website – http://armonia.powersoft.it – offers users a quick overview of the main features of the software, as well as the latest Armonía tutorial videos. The download process has also been improved and registration is no longer required on the Powersoft website. Simply head over to www.powersoft-audio.com/0/armoniaupdate/Armonia-2.10.0.19149.zip to download.