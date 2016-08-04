New Powersoft Armonía v2-8 Allows Advanced Workspace Customization

Camarillo, Calif. – Powersoft has announced the latest software release for its Armonía Pro Audio Suite™, which brings substantial enhancements for fixed installation customers looking to remote manage and monitor a network audio system intuitively and dynamically.

Armonía v2.8 adds a further set of features including Operator View, which brings to the user’s fingertips the ability to customise a new window tab depending on needs.

The user can choose from a range of pre-configured objects with the following functionalities: Mute, Gain, Delay, Scene Recall, Magnifier to EQ Window, VU Meter of a selected channel, Status LED, Background Image and Notes.

Each object can be imported into the window as many times as necessary, and then be resized and organised depending on project design, and whether the final application is an installation or a touring situation. Notes and background pictures can be imported to help user navigation within a complex workspace.

The objects can be easily linked to any Advanced Group already present in the main workspace tab in order to expedite the customisation process of the layout. In addition to the Operator View, the Access Manager now includes further access levels such as Admin, Engineer, Operator or Guest. Different access to a session will allow that user to interact/modify only predetermined functionalities within Armonía and this will result in a more extended flexibility in terms of overall main control.

Diagnostic New Implementation

The X Series is now fully integrated with diagnostic alarms that will show up in Armonía in real time, giving the user a more accurate overview of his system. Those alarms are linked to the following: channel/hardware faults, power supply faults, fan faults, channel temperature, limiter activity and output load detection and input pilot tone detection on Ottoncanali series.

Presets

Powersoft has introduced additional categories into which the presets are divided, allowing users to select from presets emanating from different sources — such as community or Powersoft approved presets. The X series speaker preset library has also been largely expanded.

The latest version of Armonia also includes a number of other enhancements. The new additions include: Live Impedance on DSP4; History Monitor on DSP4; Management / availability of Dante / AES3 signal source on X Series models and Ottocanali DSP+D models. There are improvements to GroupOverview: way names can be added to X series models and Ottocanali DSP+D models, while channels are now sorted by their amplifier name / channel index. There are also improvements on keyboard interaction without mouse usage.

Further additions include: Systray icon to notify alarm state: alarm notification on living workspace for XSeries models and Ottocanali DSP+D models; Event support for X series models and Ottocanali DSP+D models; Alarm diagnostic on X series models and Ottocanali DSP+D models; User Engineer with limited functionality access; Standby support on X series models and Ottocanali DSP+D models.

Among the other enhancements are: New desynch window allowing the user to select next actions regarding each desynchronized amplifier; New operator view plugin for management of fixed installation; New operator profile with only access to operator view plugin and system list; New dynamic Login / Logout support without closing Armonía; New rack support for X Series models and Ottocanali DSP+D models; New preset categories on speaker presets; New print capabilities on X Series models and Ottocanali DSP+D models

The Armonía v2.8 software will also carry out minor fixes on X Series and DSP4 models.

The new release is already available and can be downloaded from the Powersoft Support Forum. http://www.powersoft-audio.com/en/forum