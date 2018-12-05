With New Production Model, Voyage Media Helps Emerging Creators from Funding To Global Digital Distribution

Voyage Media has announced a new TV and film production model that allows for one stop filmmaking and has already engaged film studio and Oscar-nominated producer Mike Medavoy. The first-of-its-kind content development platform acts as an incubator for budding storytellers, providing mentorship from high-level producers and on-demand access to a variety of educational resources to helping emerging talent and projects become marketable to OTT services worldwide.

“Our development platform is highly efficient and scalable, intentionally designed to meet the growing demand for original programming on OTT platforms,” said Founder and CEO, Nat Mundel. “Everyone has a story to share, and we’ve proven that with access to world-class producers and strategy, original voices from outside of Hollywood can achieve breakthrough results.”

Starting in 2012, Voyage Media has built a community of more than 85,000 storytellers who’ve benefited from direct access to producers and other critical assets, ranging from financing to distribution through their strategic partners and relationships.

The latest success story is Alive Day, Voyage’s upcoming film based on the true story “Six Days to Zeus” by Samuel Hill. Voyage has already signed Oscar nominated Mike Medavoy (Black Swan, Altered Carbon) and Phoenix Pictures to produce the film, which will be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear & Present Danger).

“When Voyage showed me the project, I knew I wanted it to be my next movie,” said director Phillip Noyce. “They did a great job working with Samuel and helping him get his project ready and into my hands.”

“Phil and I have been looking for a project to do together for a while, and this seemed like a natural fit for us. We are excited to work on Alive Day, a project discovered through Voyage,” added Mike Medavoy.

In addition to Alive Day, Voyage Media already has already produced seven films and TV shows, including Emmy-winning Valley Uprising, the A&E reality show Flipping Miami, faith-based indie My Daddy’s In Heaven, and soon-to-be-released Chance, starring Matthew Modine.