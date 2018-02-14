New Outbound Relay Feature for LynTec NPAC System Extends Device Control Across the Venue

LENEXA, Kan. — Feb. 14, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, has enhanced its award-winning Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC) rack-mounted system with a new outbound relay (O/R) control option that allows users to control external devices equipped with contact closures as part of their AV lighting (AVL) control platform.



"The new O/R control option for the NPAC extends control beyond the rack area," said Mark Bishop, president ofLynTec. "Now users can integrate the control of far-flung devices into the browser-based control interface onboard every NPAC. If, for example, they need to trigger a line array on as part of the audio system, they could integrate that action into their audio powering sequence. Use of just one power control platform to control every device in the AVL platform not only simplifies user operation but also significantly reduces maintenance and repair costs."



LynTec's NPAC is a complete, ready-to-install power management solution that incorporates power control and audio sequencing in a single 2RU unit that can manage up to 80 amps. Introduced to LynTec's leading range of electrical power control solutions in 2017, it is the industry's first and only system capable of sequencing on/off complex digital audio systems in easy-to-program, extended step rates that guarantee proper component boot-up automatically.



Available as a factory option for new NPAC systems — as a replacement for the DMX IN and OUT connections — the optional O/R feature adds two single-pole, double-throw, 2-amp, low-voltage relays for independent control of devices external to the NPAC. The NPAC GUI makes it easy to configure the contacts for individual or merged functions with latched or momentary operation.



The NPAC series is pre-terminated for easy installation and provides critical protection and control for a range of applications. For large venues or equipment spread across a facility, the system's master/remote architecture enables control for up to 10 NPAC units on a single network. Engineered to protect and control installed entertainment AVL systems, the NPAC can also control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones and with multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX), and simple contact closures. From the NPAC's interface, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor status remotely across existing networks from any computer, tablet, or handheld smart device. In addition, users can receive alerts via text or email for notification of voltage anomalies.



The NPAC series includes four models — 120V or 240V to manage higher voltage loads — and features four 20-amp circuit inputs, with 4 or 8 relays, in a single 2RU enclosure, saving integrators valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together. Circuits can fire in any order required, even from unit to unit, with no extra wiring required as long as each NPAC is connected to the network. Outlets can be controlled individually or as a sequenced group with up to 12 zones across 10 units. The unit boasts pre-terminated cables that are ready to plug into existing sources and four NEMA 5-20 outlets (6-20 outlets for the 240V model) that allow for easy connection to gear.



From the controller's embedded web server, the user can also select the appropriate over- and under-voltage protection and auto shutdown for each circuit, providing customized power protection to devices connected to the unit. Meeting NFPA fire code requirements, the system also includes circuit-selectable load-shedding for emergency shutoff. An onboard astronomical timer enables automated operation and helps facilities reduce operating costs for lighting systems, video systems, and more.



NPAC systems with the O/R feature are shipping now. More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.



# # #



About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.



PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/LynTec/180214LynTec.docx



Photo Link:www.ingearpr.com/LynTec/LynTec_NPAC.jpg



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=New%20outbound%20relay%20feature%2...



Follow LynTec:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LynTec

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LynTecPower

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/LynTecPower