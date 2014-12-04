New Orleans Pelicans Deploy TVU IP Solutions for Live Video Streaming and Distribution

TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live mobile IP newsgathering solutions today announced that the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans have deployed TVUPack live mobile IP transmission solutions and TVU Grid IP video distribution solutions to expand the organization’s live video capabilities and drive exposure with local media outlets.

For the 2014 season, the Pelicans have dramatically expanded the team’s live video capabilities and sought a solution to not only better engage fans through live video content on their Web site, but to also increase the franchise’s exposure in the local media by providing broadcast stations and online outlets with ready-to-air live video feeds. To make the solution work, the Pelicans also required a live video solution that would seamlessly integrate with the team’s existing video infrastructure, including a live production switcher used to produce live Web content.

In order to meet its objectives, the New Orleans Pelicans deployed IP video acquisition and distribution solutions from TVU Networks. As part of the team’s expanded live video production setup the Pelicans deployed a TVUPack live mobile video transmitter to transmit live video from games, practices and other live team-related events. The Pelicans also deployed TVU Grid, a live IP-based video distribution solution. With the TVU Grid Transceiver, the Pelicans were able to have a direct connection with five local television stations as well as the largest online newspaper in New Orleans, giving the team the ability to push live video content to news outlets as it happens with just the push of a button. “We stream every open press availability including practices, and pregame or postgame interviews with Coach Monty Williams live via the TVUPack to our TVU Grid Transceiver that is based in our production facility. We then push the live video content out from the transceiver to the local news organizations we regularly work with,” said Doug Tatum, Executive Director of Digital Media, New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans also use TVU solutions as a more resilient and reliable way to transmit live video content to the team’s proprietary Web site. “We have connected our TVU Grid Transceiver with our live streaming gear, so we can still stream video from the TVUPack live directly on our Web site,” continued Tatum. “TVU has helped us get video content to the TV stations and other news outlets that cover us, and it’s giving us a live Web streaming solution that’s much more reliable than the old system we used.”

According to Tatum, TVUPack has given the Pelicans a reliable live video acquisition solution that is easy to use and portable, enabling the team to deliver live coverage from every home and away game. The TVUPack’s simple, one button operation eliminates the need for configuration at the arena, and eliminates the need for extensive photographer training. Pelicans photographers are able to connect a camera, push the power button and automatically transmit live video. “We’re traveling with the team and the TVUPack and providing coverage that we didn’t do last year,” explained Tatum.

Additionally, TVU Grid has provided the Pelicans with a simple method to distribute live video content to local broadcasters, which helps drive additional exposure for the team. “TVU solutions have been everything we wanted them to be. They have done a great job of getting our video content of the Pelicans to local media outlets. With TVU, we’re able to send live press conference coverage and player interviews out to the media in our market that previously may not have been able to come out and get the footage themselves, which would have denied us coverage on the evening and afternoon newscasts,” said Tatum. “The feedback we’re getting from the anchors and news producers is telling me that we’re getting a lot more coverage. We’re getting almost daily feedback about how helpful it’s been for them to do their jobs and to get Pelicans content on the air.”

TVU’s customer support team has been another plus for the Pelicans, helping their video production staff navigate the technical setup of the TVU solutions in order to make deployment simple. “TVU support has been unbelievable. It’s probably been as good of a customer support experience as I’ve had in my time here at the Pelicans. Any issue that we have is troubleshooted and gets resolved right away. It’s been fantastic,” said Tatum.

According to Tatum, TVU solutions have been an ideal tool to help the organization increase exposure and drive engagement with fans and media alike. “I think that TVU is perfect for teams or schools that want to get more coverage in their market. We’re thrilled with both the TVUPack and TVU Grid. Both are doing everything that has been promised. The solution has been warmly received by the local media, and I definitely feel like we’re getting more air time,” said Tatum.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online, and mobile platforms. The TVUPack family of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the 2010 World Cup, the London Summer Games, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Sochi Winter Olympics, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. For more information about TVUPack and other TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.