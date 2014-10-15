New 'Networking for the AV Industry' London Event

“Since the demand for these type of events have been hugely popular, to meet the current demand from audiovisual professionals, we’ve added an additional London class in December,” said Chris Lavelle, Regional Director, UK & Ireland at InfoComm International.

Key topics tackled in this course are remote monitoring and management, security as well as maximising quality and bandwidth.

“As more audiovisual applications operate within enterprise based networks, the course aims to address all networking challenges and to keep skills sets of audiovisual professionals up to date,” added Lavelle.

AMX will continue to support the InfoComm Networking for the AV Industry Programme in 2015. Course locations along with dates for the UK and Continental Europe will be announced later in the year.

Don’t’ miss out. Sign up now by visiting: http://www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/21946.htm?type=&track=Networked+AV+Professional&topic=&language=&audience=&location=Europe.

About InfoComm International

Now in our 75th year, InfoComm International® is the international trade association representing the professional audiovisual and information communications industries. InfoComm has more than 5,000 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end-users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers worldwide. InfoComm also produces trade shows in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Additional information is available at infocomm.org.