New NETIA Appointments in Middle East and Africa Position Company to Build on Strong Established Base

CLARET, France -- March 7, 2016 -- NETIA today announced two new appointments that will enable the company to further develop its significant presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Adel Hamla has been named the company's sales manager for the MEA region, a position in which he will supervise NETIA's MEA client portfolio and lead continued development and implementation of sales in this area. Abderrahmane Bessaih will oversee business development in MEA, a role in which he will leverage his extensive knowledge of the region and its business climate to guide NETIA's ongoing growth there.

"Adel and Abderrahmane are both very familiar with NETIA solutions and the markets we serve in the Middle East and Africa," said Jérémie Mekaelian, head of international sales at NETIA. "Adel excelled in both sales and technical roles with the Orange group, and Abderrahmane has a wealth of experience that includes shaping the early growth of NETIA's international business. Working together, they will be tremendous assets to the company and our growing customer base across the MEA region."

Hamla joined the Orange group in 2009 as a sales representative specializing in IP and integration and three years later transitioned into the position of sales engineer specializing in communications solutions. His expertise in audio, software, and IP and his skill in integration, service, and identifying new prospects helped him to earn the Orange Business Performance Challenge Award for five consecutive years.

Bessaih is a broadcast industry veteran whose early career included positions in international operations at NETIA. More recently, as founder and managing director of BroadcastVision, he has specialized in the study and analysis of customer needs, selecting technology and providing solutions targeted to his clients' specific requirements. Bessaih also has held key MEA business development roles at Newtec and Level 3 Communications.

Both Hamla and Bessaih report to Mekaelian.

Information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 20,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, playout systems, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, SBC in Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman Radio, Ertu in Egypt, Qatar Radio, Radio Algerienne, ERTA in Ethiopia, and MediaCorp Singapore. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in North America, Paris, Rome, Sydney, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA_Adel-Hamla.jpg

Photo Caption: Adel Hamla, Sales Manager for MEA Region

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA_Abderrahmane-Bessaih.jpg

Photo Caption: Abderrahmane Bessaih, Senior Business Development Consultant

