New Limited Series Goes Inside the Making of ‘Residente,’ the Man, the Artist, and the Album
By Jenny null
FUSION TV today announced a new special five-part limited series with Grammy Award-winning artist Residente (René Pérez Joglar). Armed with the DNA results mapping out his genetic ethnicity, Puerto Rican hip hop artist Residente embarks on a global journey to explore his genetic origins and the struggles of those that make up his blood. Confronted with poverty, war, and disease, Residente travels the globe from Siberia to China, West Africa, and beyond in search of the stories and sounds of his ancestors. He also discovers a universal sense of humanity, and a language that transcends the borders he crosses and the conflicts he witnesses: music. “Residente” premieres Sunday, August 6 @ 8:30 PM. Find out where to watch here.
WATCH PREVIEW OF ‘RESIDENTE’ SERIES
Residente (aka René Perez Joglar) is a Puerto Rican rapper, writer, producer and the co-founder of alternative rap duo ‘Calle 13.’ He also is the recipient of a Nobel Peace Summit Award and 25 Latin Grammys – the most ever awarded to a Latin artist. Throughout his career Residente has been recognized for his social contributions. He has consistently defended education in Latin America and the rights of the natives and serves as the face of campaigns for UNICEF and Amnesty International.
Residente, who embarks on the U.S. leg of his tour August 10, is a founding member of the FUSION TV Creative Board. The Board, chaired by Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., works to identify the next generation of creators and source compelling untold stories.
The five-part series will air throughout the month of August, details below:
- Episode 1: Siberia | After taking a DNA test to determine his genetic makeup, groundbreaking Latin American artist Residente, embarks on a global adventure to trace the footsteps of his ancestors and record his latest album. Rene’s first stop: Siberia, where he meets the native Tuvan people. He explores their rituals, customs, and famous throat singing - a musical style that mimics the sounds of nature. Airdate: Sunday, August 6 @ 8:30 PM.
- Episode 2: Caucasus | The second stop on Residente’s journey is the Caucasus region on Russia’s southern border. There he discovers the horrors of war, and examines the melodic prayers of widows who have little left to pray for. These are the voices, cries, and songs from the victims of war and bloodshed in Georgia, Armenia and South Ossetia. Airdate: Sunday, August 13 @ 8:30 PM.
- Episode 3: China | Residente’s DNA results take him to China, where he witnesses firsthand the extreme environmental damage being done in Beijing, one of the world’s most polluted cities. There he finds a voice in this fog, led by aspiring artists who constantly clash with the government and face great repercussions for their work. In the studio it is their music that speaks volumes, mixing the traditional sounds of the Beijing Opera with the trappings of Beijing's red-light district. Airdate: Sunday, August 20 @ 8:30 PM.
- Episode 4: West Africa | Residente travels to Burkina Faso, in West Africa. Here he explores the legacy of centuries of injustice and subjugation, and witnesses how a few brave artists are using sound and color to fight back. Each note and drum beat tells a story, and music proves to be the one, true constant in the lives of those he encounters. Airdate: Sunday, August 27 @ 8:00 PM.
- Episode 5: Puerto Rico | The series comes to an end in Puerto Rico, when Residente returns to his homeland to put his journey to the test and face a new reality at home. Here, he finds an island nation at a crossroads. He explores the history of this island as it passed from one colonial power to another, and how nearly a hundred years later the conflicted, divided, and impoverished U.S. commonwealth stands on the brink of self-destruction. Airdate: Sunday, August 27 @ 8:30 PM.
