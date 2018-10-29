PLATFORM ONE MEDIA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC HIRING OF THREE KEY EXECUTIVES IN THE AREAS OF FINANCE, PRODUCTION, AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS

LosAngeles, CA – October 29, 2018 – Having recently announced its first- look deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’Jaywalker Pictures (Mr.& Mrs. American Pie), the drama Kill Creek for Showtime, and the drama series Beacon 23 for Charter Communications’ Spectrum cable systems, Katie O’Connell Marsh, CEO of Platform One Media, announced today the strategic hiring of three seasoned executives for the Los Angeles-based global television production and distribution studio launched last year. The three new hires include Steve Lescroart, Head of Finance and Strategy; Jill Danton, Executive Vice President, Production; and Nick Reder, Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs. In addition, Erin Simon has been promoted to Manager, Creative Affairs from her previous position of Coordinator. All based in Los Angeles, Lescroart and Danton will report directly to O’Connell Marsh, with Reder reporting to Neil Strum, Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs. Simon will continue to report to Elisa Ellis, Chief Creative Officer.

“Steve, Jill, and Nick bring such a wealth of experience in designing and executing series in this ever-changing global television marketplace. As we continue to grow and curate our slate, I’m pleased to welcome these highly-respected individuals to our expanding team,” commented O’Connell Marsh.

Prior to joining Platform One, Steve Lescroart served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Legendary Entertainment, where he evaluated growth opportunities for the company and led the strategic planning function for Legendary’s television division through its first six scripted series orders. Prior to Legendary, Lescroart was an investment professional at Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm with $3.5 billion capital under management.

He previously worked as an investment banker at Lazard Freres & Co, advising on M&A and financial restructuring transactions. He began his career in the Transaction Advisory Services group at Ernst & Young.

With over 400 episodes of television to her credit, Jill Danton is a veteran television producer who has produced every genre of television with an emphasis on hour long dramatic scripted series and half hour scripted single camera comedy series. An Emmy Award and a Golden Laurel Award winner, Danton has worked for nearly every major studio and network including Warner Brothers Television, CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, VH1, MTV, The Disney Channel, Sony and Netflix. Her credits include Atypical, Star Trek: Discovery, The Night Shift, Law and Order: Los Angeles, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,Suburgatory, Selfie, Lizzie McGuireand the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Nick Reder joins Platform One from Behr Abramson Levy, one of the industry’s most prominent entertainment law firms. Experienced in negotiating and drafting all types of film, television, and new media contracts, Reder represented some of the most successful producers, directors, writers and actors in the business. Prior to Behr Abramson Levy, Reder served as Counsel in Business & Legal Affairs at Marvel Studios. While there, he helped manage the launch of Marvel's production of original content for Netflix, and he negotiated and drafted agreements for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. Reder also worked on several Marvel box-office hits, including Iron Man 3, Thor 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Ant Man.

About Platform One Media

Platform One Media is the Los Angeles-based global television production and distribution studio formed by TPG Growth’s Evolution Media and Liberty Global, the world’s largest international television and broadband company, as a minority investor. The independent, start-up studio will curate, develop, produce, and distribute high-quality scripted programming for the U.S. and international markets. Veteran television executive Katie O’Connell Marsh is CEO and spearheads the company’s activities. For more information, please visit www.platformonemedia.com.