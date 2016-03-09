New Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 Shared Storage Solution Adds to Market-Leading Performance and Density

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 8, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the release of its next-generation media-storage platform, the Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 shared storage solution. The high-performance scale-out storage system increases storage density to 24 6-TB drives in a 4-RU chassis, and delivers the performance of a Fibre Channel storage area network (SAN) with the simplicity and scalability of Ethernet-based network-attached storage (NAS). Capable of supporting every stage in diverse media workflows, including production of live sports, news and entertainment in HD and 4K/Ultra HD, the Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 system enables superior workflow efficiency and productivity through storage consolidation and on-the-fly scaling of capacity and bandwidth.

"With the increased performance and density of the Harmonic MediaGrid 4000, a facility can truly deploy one storage platform to support the entire production workflow," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "Specifically built to support media applications, reduce the costs of storage management and optimize video production workflows, the MediaGrid 4000 can handle everything from compressed workflows to online digital libraries and uncompressed video. Flexible scaling of both bandwidth and capacity enables users to immediately take advantage of their storage investment, and to build on it as their workflow demands evolve."

There are two members of the new MediaGrid product family. Offering twice the performance of MediaGrid 3000 system components, a 50-percent increase in storage capacity and double the number of 10-Gb Ethernet ports, the MediaGrid ContentServer 4000 elevates the capabilities and throughput of base MediaGrid systems to their highest level yet. Storage capacity can be expanded incrementally by 48, 96 or 144 TB by adding MediaGrid ContentStore 4240 nodes outfitted with 24 hot-swappable 2-TB, 4-TB or 6-TB SAS drives. ContentStore 5840 nodes can also be added to MediaGrid 4000 systems for the highest storage density in the industry -- up to 504 TB in 5 RU.

The capacity and throughput of Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 makes it possible to consolidate "islands" of storage and run all workflow steps off a single system. Boasting a low rate of IT utilization, this model not only reduces operational costs, but also increases workflow productivity by reducing media copy and transfer times. Backwards compatibility allows current MediaGrid 3000 users to add MediaGrid 4240 storage nodes to their existing systems, making it easy to expand their storage deployment without disrupting ongoing business operations.

"As an increasing number of media facilities transition to 4K, video codecs become more demanding of storage systems and make capacity requirements more daunting," added Spriester. "The Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 offers an ideal solution to these challenges, leveraging SAN performance and NAS simplicity to facilitate the optimal balance of bandwidth and capacity."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's MediaGrid 4000 products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that such products may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as superior workflow efficiency and productivity, cost savings and benefits, ease of use and ability to help optimize bandwidth and capacity.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2014, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic_PS_MediaGrid-4K-ContentServer.jpg

Photo Caption: The Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 Shared Storage Solution

Visit Harmonic at the 2016 NAB Show, Stand SU1210

Share it On Twitter: New Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 Shared Storage Solution Adds to Market-Leading Performance and Density - http://goo.gl/Vg2mcb