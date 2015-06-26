New Feature-Rich Zoom F8 MultiTrack Field Recorder Is a Game-Changer for Filmmakers and Sound Designers

Ultra-portable 8-channel/10-track audio recorder + digital mixer puts the world of professional sound within reach

Ronkonkoma, New York, June 23, 2015 — Zoom North America announced today the introduction of the new F8 MultiTrack Field Recorder, designed for filmmakers and sound designers.

The F8 is equipped with 8 XLR/TRS combo inputs that utilize Zoom’s finest mic preamps to date. The F8’s preamps feature a super low noise floor (-127 dBu EIN) and high input gain (up to 75 dB), recording at up to 24-bit/192 kHz resolution.

Weighing in at just over 2 lbs, the F8 is packed with features such as rock-solid time code at 0.2 ppm accuracy and dual SD Card slots, each compatible with SD/SDHC/SDXC cards of up to 512 GB.

The F8 is the first field recorder to come with wireless Bluetooth control. The Zoom F8 Control app provides control of the F8 from your iOS device via Bluetooth LE. Transport controls, level monitoring, and metadata editing make controlling the F8 with your iOS device a breeze.

The Zoom F8 MultiTrack Field Recorder will be available in July 2015 for $999.99. For more information, including specs and videos, please visit www.zoom-na.com/F8, or contact Zoom North America at info@zoom-na.com.