New EditShare XStream EFS 40NL Fault-Tolerant, Scale-Out Storage Solution Brings Massive Cost Efficiencies for Nearline Storage Workflows

Boston, MA — July 19, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced the expansion of its high-performance XStream EFS scale-out storage product line with the introduction of the XStream EFS 40NL storage solution. The new XStream EFS 40NL scale-out storage model is designed to deliver the performance and economics of traditional nearline storage with the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease of use of the proven EditShare EFS shared storage solution. Administrators can easily add one or more EFS 40NL nodes of cost-optimized storage to an existing XStream EFS storage cluster as well as configure the EFS 40NL as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery or media backup purposes. Each XStream EFS 40NL 4U storage node provides 240TB of raw capacity and, when configured appropriately, can protect against the loss of one or more nodes.

“We have many existing XStream EFS storage users who need to store dormant assets temporarily and inexpensively. And they need to do so in a manner that is easily managed between their main production storage platforms,” comments Bill Thompson, EditShare's storage product manager. “Our new EFS 40NL scale-out storage model is the ideal solution for these situations because, in addition to satisfying budget requirements, it’s connected to the EFS storage group and therefore mounts under the single EFS namespace. As a result, moving project content from higher performance XStream EFS online systems to a 40NL nearline system and vice versa is as simple as selecting the storage node group. The EFS file system transparently moves the content from one group to the other, bringing both cost and production efficiency to the operation.”



Like all existing EFS SSD and HDD nodes, the new EFS 40NL nodes leverage the EditShare “Storage Node Group” concept, which allows users to assign media spaces to a specific set of nodes and define how the files in the media space are protected.

“EditShare XStream EFS customers can also combine the EFS 40NL with one or more EFS Metadata Controllers to create a low-cost, nearline-only storage configuration for disaster recovery or business continuity,” explains Thompson. Using the EditShare Sync tool, users can quickly and easily back up media from a primary XStream EFS online cluster to the dedicated EFS 40NL nearline cluster.

About EditShare XStream EFS Scale-Out Storage

The premium XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful distributed scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media intensive workflows. It’s designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond. Whether a one-node or multi-node system, every XStream EFS model can easily be expanded to increase capacity and bandwidth. For ease of use and administration, all XStream EFS systems present a single namespace, regardless of the system size. And unlike many SAN storage solutions, the performance of XStream EFS does not decrease as storage use increases. Its continual, optimal performance and outstanding reliability are backed by RAID 6 technology.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

